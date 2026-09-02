Who is Jeetendra Mishra? The decorated Air Marshal chosen to lead Ram Temple Trust

Ayodhya, Sep 2 (IANS) Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd), a decorated former Indian Air Force officer and veteran fighter pilot, has been appointed the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.

Mishra was selected for the key administrative position on Wednesday from a pool of more than 5,000 applicants. His appointment comes as the Ram Temple complex enters a crucial phase of development and administration. With his appointment as the Ram Temple Trust's first CEO, Mishra now moves from military command to a major institutional responsibility at one of India's most prominent religious and cultural sites.

His most recent military distinction was the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal, awarded on Independence Day 2025 for his role during Operation Sindoor. He had earlier received the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2024 and the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2013.

A veteran of more than 38 years in the Indian Air Force, Mishra brings extensive administrative experience to the trust. He retired after serving as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command, one of the IAF's most strategically important commands.

Commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986, Mishra is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Air Force Academy, and the Air Force Test Pilots School. He also attended the Air Command and Staff College in Montgomery, Alabama, in the US, and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the United Kingdom.

During his distinguished career, Mishra accumulated more than 3,000 hours of flying experience across more than 18 types of fighter and transport aircraft and helicopters. His appointments included commanding a fighter squadron, serving as chief test pilot at the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), and commanding two frontline air bases.

Mishra also played a role in the operationalisation of laser-guided bombs on Mirage 2000 aircraft during the Kargil War. The weapons were subsequently used in attacks on strategic targets including Tiger Hill and Muntho Dhalo during Operation Safed Sagar.

His senior assignments included serving as the Director of the Operational Planning and Assessment Group at Air Headquarters, the Assistant Chief of Air Staff, Projects, the Commandant of ASTE, and the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff for Doctrine, Organisation and Training. He later served as Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Operations.

On January 1, 2025, Mishra took charge as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Air Command, succeeding Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha.

--IANS

brt/vd