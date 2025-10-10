October 10, 2025 10:21 PM हिंदी

White House hits out at Nobel Committee for overlooking Trump for peace prize

White House hits out at Nobel Committee for overlooking Trump for peace prize

Washington, Oct 10 (IANS) Hours after the Nobel Committee ignored US President Donald Trump’s candidature for the peace prize and awarded it to Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, Steven Cheung, Assistant to the President and White House Director of Communications, accused the Committee of placing “politics over peace.”

Cheung posted on X, “President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will. The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.”

However, the deadline to nominate was January 31, just 11 days into Trump’s second term. He could be in contention for the prize next year.

Trump, on multiple occasions, has expressed his desire for the Nobel Peace Prize, arguing that he had ended several global wars.

The clamour intensified since both Hamas and Israel signed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan. On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded a Nobel Prize for Trump, posting on X, “Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize – he deserves it!”

During his meeting with the Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Thursday, Trump targeted former US President Barack Obama for receiving the peace prize for “doing nothing.”

“Obama got it for doing nothing. Obama got a peace prize. He didn't even know what he got it. He got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country. He was not a good president. The worst president was Sleepy Joe Biden, but Obama was not a good president. How many months after he won the election, then they gave him the peace prize, right afterwards, my election was a much more important election,” he added.

Obama received the award in 2009 for his role in international diplomacy. At the time, the then US President had expressed surprise in his acceptance speech.

“I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the considerable controversy that your generous decision has generated. In part, this is because I am at the beginning, and not the end, of my labours on the world stage," he had said.

Trump on Thursday again claimed that he is credited with stopping eight wars. “I know that nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months. And I have stopped eight wars. So that’s never happened before.”

--IANS

scor/dan

LATEST NEWS

President Murmu offers prayers at Somnath Temple in Gujarat; visits Gir National Park

President Murmu offers prayers at Somnath Temple in Gujarat; visits Gir National Park

India’s first Large Language Model slated for launch by year end

India’s first Large Language Model slated for launch by year end

Centre asks airlines to strictly adhere to safety protocols, keep airfares reasonable

Centre asks airlines to strictly adhere to safety protocols, keep airfares reasonable

Singapore hand India a 27-7 defeat in water polo classification matches in the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Friday. Photo credit: SFI

Asian Aquatics C’ships: Singapore hand India a 27-7 defeat in water polo classification matches

Ranji Trophy: Azharuddeen to lead Kerala; Samson returns to red-ball setup

Ranji Trophy: Azharuddeen to lead Kerala; Samson returns to red-ball setup

Madhya Pradesh: SDPO among 10 cops suspended for embezzlement of hawala money

Madhya Pradesh: SDPO among 10 cops suspended for embezzlement of hawala money

Migratory bird slender-billed curlew extinct now

Migratory bird slender-billed curlew extinct now

Manipur emerges as transit hub for human trafficking: Women panel

Manipur emerges as transit hub for human trafficking: Women panel

We want to bat as long as possible and get the best total, says B Sai Sudharsan after scoring 87 against West Indies on the opening day of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd Test: We want to bat as long as possible and get the best total, says Sudharsan

Trailer of Harish Kalyan's 'Diesel' promises a film with an explosive plot! (Photo Credit: Harish Kalyan/X)

Trailer of Harish Kalyan's 'Diesel' promises a film with an explosive plot!