January 24, 2026 1:49 PM हिंदी

While cleaning gun at home, KRK fired two rounds to test if weapon was working properly: Mumbai Police

While cleaning gun at home, KRK fired two rounds to test if the weapon was working properly: Mumbai Police

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Hours after actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with a two-round firing incident reported from the Oshiwara area of the city, the cops on Saturday revealed that the actor fired two rounds while cleaning his gun at home to check whether the weapon was functioning properly.

Sharing details of the case, the police said that Kamaal Rashid Khan had obtained a gun licence and a firearm from Uttar Pradesh in 2005. After acquiring the weapon, he brought it to Mumbai and kept the gun, which was licensed in Uttar Pradesh, at his residence in the city for nearly two decades.

A few days ago, following the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, KRK deposited his firearm at the Versova police station, as per procedure. After the MCC was lifted, he retrieved the weapon from the police station.

According to the police, four or five days after taking back the firearm, the actor was cleaning the gun at his home when he allegedly fired two rounds to test whether it was working properly.

During this time, the shots were reportedly fired in the direction of a tree on Lokhandwala Back Road. However, due to strong winds, the bullets deviated from their path and struck the nearby Nalanda building.

Following the incident, the Oshiwara police registered a case and initiated an investigation from multiple angles. After questioning, actor Kamaal Rashid Khan was arrested in connection with the firing incident.

According to the police, KRK was identified as the prime suspect in the case, taken into custody and brought to the Oshiwara police station late on Friday evening for interrogation.

According to police officials, the actor admitted to his involvement in the firing during his statement and disclosed that the shots were fired using his licensed firearm. The police further confirmed that the weapon has been seized and that the necessary paperwork is currently underway for further legal action.

As per details emerging from the investigation, the incident took place on January 18, when two rounds hit a residential building in Oshiwara, Andheri. During the probe, officials recovered two bullets from the Nalanda Society—one from the second floor and another from the fourth floor of the building.

Authorities said that one of the affected flats reportedly belongs to a writer-director, while the other is occupied by a model. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

--IANS

jk/rad

LATEST NEWS

Mugdha Chaphekar on her OTT Debut with 'Hasratein 3': 'Was waiting for the right story'

Mugdha Chaphekar on her OTT Debut with 'Hasratein 3': 'Was waiting for the right story'

'Ishan Kishan could have gotten a big hundred,' says Simon Doull

'Ishan Kishan could have gotten a big hundred,' says Simon Doull

National Girl Child Day: India advancing towards an equitable society, says govt

National Girl Child Day: India advancing towards an equitable society, says govt

Credit, deposit growth indicators in green as policy actions begin to show impact

Credit, deposit growth indicators in green as policy actions begin to show impact

Mouni Roy recounts harassment at event: We are artists trying to earn an honest living through our craft

Mouni Roy recounts harassment at event: We are artists trying to earn an honest living through craft

Men's HIL: Hyderabad Toofans take on Ranchi Royals in high-stakes qualifier 2

Men's HIL: Hyderabad Toofans take on Ranchi Royals in high-stakes qualifier 2

Squash: Anahat Singh advances to second round in New York, Abhay Singh loses

Squash: Anahat Singh advances to second round in New York, Abhay Singh loses

HIL: ‘We defended with discipline, took our moments,’ say Van Doren and Hendrickx after Kalinga Lancers storm into final

Men's HIL: ‘We defended with discipline, took our moments,’ say Van Doren and Hendrickx after Kalinga Lancers storm into final

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear four more civilians in Balochistan

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear four more civilians in Balochistan

Delhi court allows incarcerated J&K MP Engineer Rashid to attend Parliament

Delhi court allows incarcerated J&K MP Engineer Rashid to attend Parliament