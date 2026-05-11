May 11, 2026 6:06 PM हिंदी

While attackers of Somnath have faded into history, soul of Bharat endures: PM Modi

While attackers of Somnath have faded into history, soul of Bharat endures: PM Modi

Gir Somnath, May 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Somnath Temple, which has withstood numerous attacks over the past 1,000 years, serves as a powerful message to the world -- that while those who attacked it have "faded into the dust of history, the soul of Bharat endures".

The Prime Minister attended the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav on Monday and participated in a series of religious ceremonies at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat's Gir Somnath.

The event commemorated 75 years since the restored Somnath Temple was inaugurated by India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, in 1951, following reconstruction efforts led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "A thousand years ago, the first of many attacks on Somnath took place. Those who kept engaging in such attacks believed they could shatter the ethos of our land. But they were wrong. Thanks to fiercely courageous children of Bharat Mata, Somnath kept getting rebuilt."

"Seventy-five years ago on this day, the doors of the newly rebuilt Somnath Temple opened in the presence of the then President Dr Rajendra Prasad, proclaiming to the world that while the attackers have faded into the dust of history, the soul of Bharat endures," he said.

"Somnath stands tall and eternal. It showcases our civilisational courage and our unbroken devotion. May the blessings of Mahadev always remain upon us all," the Prime Minister added.

During the event, PM Modi participated in Vishesh Maha Puja, the historic Kumbhabhishek and Dhwajarohan ceremonies at the temple. He also released a commemorative stamp and coin, commemorating the legacy of the sacred shrine.

In another post, the Prime Minister, referring to the saffron flag hoisted atop the temple, said, "The sacred flag fluttering with pride atop the sky-kissing spire of the Somnath Temple is a symbol of the triumph of faith across India. It is also a divine proclamation of the collective consciousness of countless Indians."

He said that the saffron flag atop the spire of Somnath is a "living saga of victory of our unwavering devotion".

"This flag shall forever sing the song of India's glory, continuing to inspire every Indian," PM Modi added.

--IANS

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