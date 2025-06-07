Where are we heading to as a society: Khan Sir reacts strongly to Muzaffarpur rape case

Patna, June 7 (IANS) Responding stronly to Muzaffarpur rape case, popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir on Saturday questioned the very fabric of humanity in today’s society. His remarks came after the tragic death of an 11-year-old Dalit girl, who was reportedly sexually assaulted and then denied timely medical care, ultimately succumbing to her injuries.

Speaking to IANS, Khan Sir said, “This is not just a case of crime, this is a question of our collective humanity."

Describing the inhumanity of the incident, he said, “Arif Mohammad Khan (Bihar Governor), who came to meet me, was very shaken. He told us, ‘How can a human being be so devoid of empathy that a child – a 11-year-old girl – comes out limping after being raped, and even then, the system fails to respond?’ She was taken away in an ambulance, and even then, she was shuttled between hospitals without proper treatment.”

“Where are we going as a society? The pain of another should feel like our own – this is the essence of humanity. If we lose this, then what is the difference between humans and animals?" he told IANS.

Khan Sir further called on the legal fraternity to introspect.

“Why do some lawyers take up the cases of such criminals—rapists, acid attackers, and murderers? I know many responsible lawyers who refuse to fight for someone they know is guilty. It’s time more people follow this principle. The unity and conscience of the legal community can make a real difference.”

He also wished the nation on Bakra Eid, expressing his deep respect for Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who visited his classroom on the occasion.

“It’s our good fortune that someone as intellectual and compassionate as Arif Mohammad Khan is serving as our Governor,” he said.

Sharing an anecdote from the visit, Khan Sir recalled how the Governor insisted on visiting the classroom and was moved by the inclusive atmosphere.

“We have reserved front-row benches for a person with disability. They study free of cost, and we make sure they get the best experience. When the Governor saw this, he was impressed and even expressed interest in taking a class here someday.”

Calling it a proud moment, Khan Sir added, “He said, ‘Tell me a topic and I will come to teach your students.’ It’s a great honour, and we are looking forward to that day.”

When asked about his personal life, as he was recently married, he said, “Everything is normal, just like any other couple.”

Khan Sir further responded to the Bihar government's action of suspending the Medical Superintendent of Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur, where the girl was allegedly denied timely treatment.

“The suspension is a start, but it’s not enough. There should be a clear protocol for critical cases. If someone is shot or raped, you don’t delay treatment for paperwork. She died in the ambulance, waiting for admission. This is not just negligence – it’s criminal apathy.”

He proposed systemic reforms in hospital operations.

“In big hospitals, there is always a separate corridor for emergencies. Why don't we have one in Bihar's biggest government hospital? There should be a direct route for super-critical cases. A building alone doesn’t make a hospital – it’s the system and intent inside that matter.”

“In smaller towns or villages, you can understand some lack of infrastructure. But in Muzaffarpur? This is unacceptable. It brings shame to the entire district, the entire state.”

Khan Sir concluded with a plea: “We need to look within. These brutal crimes are becoming frequent. The time for silence is over. We have to stand up – as citizens, as educators, as humans. Because if we don't, we fail not just the victim, but the idea of humanity itself.”

