'When we play well, we can beat any side': Head coach Jonathan Batty as Delhi Capitals eye playoff spot

Vadodara, Jan 31 (IANS) Delhi Capitals will go all out to secure a place in the WPL 2026 playoffs when they take on UP Warriorz in their final league-stage match here on Sunday.

Having won three and lost four of their seven matches so far, Delhi Capitals need a victory to qualify for the next stage.

Reflecting on the campaign so far, head coach Jonathan Batty said, “We’ve played some really good cricket at times. I think we’re yet to piece together the perfect game. We’ve still got lots of improvement we can make through the rest of this tournament. When we’ve played well, we can beat any side on their day.”

“I’ve been really pleased with the way the team has stuck together and worked hard to learn from the small mistakes we’ve made along the way,” he added.

Speaking about the pitch conditions in Vadodara, Batty explained, “The conditions are significantly different from those at the D.Y. Patil Stadium. We’ve had to rethink our strategy as individual players. From a bowling perspective, it’s about identifying the best lines and lengths; as batters, it’s about focusing on key scoring areas against different types of bowlers. There’s been a lot of thought that’s gone into that.”

“We’ve watched our previous games and studied the opposition closely. We’ve learned a lot about the pitch conditions here and how they differ,” he said.

When asked about his message to the team ahead of the crucial encounter, the Englishman said, “My key message is to keep focusing on what we do when we play our best cricket. We have super-talented players, and when they execute their skills, that’s good enough against most teams. Of course, we look at areas where we can target the opposition, but for me, it’s about making sure we do our job with the bat and the ball.”

