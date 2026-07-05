When Vinod Khanna opened up about joining Osho at the peak of his career

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) As the late actor Vinod Khanna appeared on the popular show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal', he opened up about joining Osho at the peak of his cinematic career.

Host Simi Garewal asked Vinod Khanna, "In June 1978, when you were at the peak of stardom, you had a family of your own. At a press conference at Natraj Studios, you announced your decision to quit and join OSHO. What made you do that?"

He shared that his mind was on overdrive and he was not in total control of his emotions anymore, hence he decided to dive deeper into meditation, and to live at the feet of his Guru was the only option.

Vinod Khanna was heard saying, "My own mind was thinking too much. My mind was, you know, very hyper. My thoughts were all over the place. I was very angry. I think I'd reached a saturation point. You know, people can press your buttons and make you react. You know, your emotions, anger, everything, everything is not under your control. You know, but yet I used to be able to see that, yes, when I meditate, these things don't affect me at all. You become the master of your own mind. And these were the things that drove me to say that, "Okay, I've had enough of films, I've given enough of time, I've made enough money, and I felt that now, if I really want to go deeper into meditation, I need to give my full time to it". You know, I have to live in an ashram, I have to live at the feet of my guru. So, obviously, you know, there was a need within me."

When asked if he considered it an abnegation of duties towards his family, he replied that he was very much in touch with his family.

"It's not that I've run away. I was in touch with my family. I was providing everything," he added.

--IANS

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