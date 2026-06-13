When Shah Rukh Khan revealed he has not seen many of his movies

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has been entertaining movie buffs with his charming screen presence and unmatched acting skills for years now.

But did you know that King Khan has not watched some of his own movies? Yes, that is correct. Shah Rukh once confessed during his appearance on filmmaker Sajid Khan's show "Yaaron Ki Baraat" that he is yet to watch some of his most beloved movies such as "Deewana", "Swades", and "Pardes".

When actor Riteish Deshmukh asked SRK if there is any movie of his that has already been released, but he has not watched it till now, Shah Rukh revealed that there are many such movies of his like this.

"It is done now. People liked it. I have watched it in parts while dubbing, or during the edit, but I have never watched these movies of mine, neither in the hall nor in my house," he was heard saying.

Explaining the reason behind the mindset, "I know what the process behind making these films was, and that people have enjoyed it and also praised it. I feel it is a daredevilry to watch your own movie."

Up next, Shah Rukh will be returning to the screen with Siddharth Anand-led "King".

Back in January, the makers confirmed that "King" will reach the cinema halls on December 24 this year.

In the announcement video, we see a bold title 'ROAR' set against a dramatic backdrop. Next comes an impactful line, “This Christmas, fear wears the crown,” hinting at the film’s larger-than-life scale.

On Shah Rukh's 60th birthday in November 2025, the makers of "King" revealed the title video featuring SRK as a ruthless mercenary who has even lost count of how many people he has killed.

The project further marks SRK's primary on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan.

--IANS

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