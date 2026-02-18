When Salman Khan said he did nothing in ‘Karan Arjun’ still received all the credit for its success

Mumbai Feb 18 (IANS) In one of his old television interviews with Lehrein TV, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen candidly talking about the unpredictability of box office success and how he has often struggled to understand the audience’s response to his films.

Citing the example of his cult classic Karan Arjun, the actor stated that while he did absolutely nothing in the movie, he still received all the credit for the success of the movie.

Reflecting on his own career, Salman admitted that there have been films where he put in tremendous effort, yet they failed to receive appreciation.“What I don’t understand is that there are some films where you work extremely hard and they don’t get appreciated at all. And then there are films where you hardly do anything, yet they become huge hits,” said Salman.

He added that at the same time, there were projects where he felt he had done “nothing at all,” but they went on to become major successes.“Like Karan Arjun,” said Salman.

“I didn’t do anything in that film. Everybody else worked hard, and I ended up getting praised for it.”Salman further also spoke about receiving all the credit for the success of his movie Tere Naam.

Speaking about Tere Naam, Salman downplayed his performance and credited the screenplay and makers for the film’s impact. He said, “There was nothing in ‘Tere Naam’. It was simple. One look had bangs and the other was bald. In the second half, I had one dialogue, otherwise, I barely had any lines.”

Crediting the team of Tere Naam for the success of the movie, Salman said, “It was the director, the screenplay, the writers, the dialogues, the entire plot of the film, that shaped my character and became the reason for the film’s success.

Talking about Karan Arjun, the movie was released in 1995, and went on to become a blockbuster. The movie is widely remembered for its iconic dialogues, including the superhit dialogue, “Mere Karan Arjun aayenge.”

–IANS

rd/