When Salman Khan quipped that 'Aamir Khan will not stop until he perfects marriage'

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Once, Bollywood star Salman Khan quipped that Aamir Khan is such a perfectionist that he will keep getting married until the time he perfects marriage.

As Salman appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', host Kapil asked the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor, "Aamir sir ne abhi sabko apni girlfriend se introduce karaya hain aur aap to unse 6 mahine chote bhi ho. Wo ruk nahi rahe, aap kar nahi rahe (Aamir sir just introduced everyone to his girlfriend and you're even 6 months younger than him. He's not stopping, and you are not getting married)."

To this, Salman gave a hilarious reply saying, "Dekho yaar Aamir ki baat hi kuch aur hain. Aamir hain ek outstanding personality. Puri duniya jalti hain that he is a perfectionist. Jab tak wo marriage ko ek dum perfect nahin kar lega, wo karte jayega (Aamir is something else. Aamir is an outstanding personality. The whole world agrees that he is a perfectionist. Until he makes the marriage absolutely perfect, he will keep working on it.)"

Meanwhile, Aamir got married for the third time to his ladylove, Gauri Spratt in a registered ceremony on Sunday at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

The intimate ceremony was attended by the couple's close family and friends.

Aamir's three children from his previous marriages, Azad Rao Khan, Ira Khan, and Junaid Khan, his son-in-law Nupur Shikhare, his mother were also a part of the intimate celebration.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, members of the Ambani family, actor Elli AvrRam, cricketer Irfan Pathan, and politician Raj Thackeray also accompanied Aamir on his special day.

Refreshing your memory, Aamir had introduced everyone to Gauri on his 60th birthday in March last year.

Aamir shared that he and Gauri have known each other for more than 25 years. However, they got romantically involved only some time back.

--IANS

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