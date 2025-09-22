When Raveena Tandon revealed how ‘dad’ Kader Khan supported her during the most difficult time of her life

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon had once revealed how veteran actor and writer Kader Khan stood by her side during the most challenging phase of her life, offering love, guidance, and support like a true father figure.

During Kader’s old appearance on the chat show “Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai,” Raveena joined through a video call to talk about her bond with the senior actor. Revealing why she always addressed Kader Khan as ‘Dad,’ she said, “Hi, dad. I am not on your show right now. But I wish I could be. But do you know how much I love you? And I say this in front of the whole world. No. But I said hi dad to him for the audience. Because I have done so many films with him where he has played the role of my father. That's why wherever I meet him, I greet him with hi dad. And yes, let me tell you this secret as well. Brother Qadar.”

Raveena added, “Now, I have to say this in front of everyone. But Brother Qadar and I are email friends. We keep emailing each other. We keep sharing secrets. And apart from all these things, when I... when I was going through the most difficult time of my life, he actually, like a father, kept his hand on my head. He gave me so much love and affection.”

“And I never thought that he was playing his role. But in reality, brother Qadar, today I want to tell you in front of the camera that the love and affection that people say you don't show to everyone, the way you showed it to me, I will never be able to thank you for that. And like a daughter, I will always stand by you and always be with you,” the ‘Mohra’ actress concluded.

Kader Khan and Raveena Tandon have worked together in several films, including “Dulhe Raja,” “Aatish: Feel the Fire,” “Main Khiladi Tu Anari,” “Gharwali Baharwali,” and “Akhiyon Se Goli Maare,” to name a few.

Kader Khan passed away on December 31, 2018, in a Toronto hospital due to prolonged illness.

