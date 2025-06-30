When Ram Kapoor hosted Bollywood bigwigs at his Los Angeles house during his college

June 30, 2025 10:38 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Actor Ram Kapoor who was last seen in the streaming series ‘Khalbali Records’, has shared that once during his academic years, several Bollywood bigwigs stayed at his accommodations.

The actor recently appeared on choreographer Farah Khan’s YouTube channel. During the show, Farah spoke about how at one point, Ram weighed over 150 kgs.

The actor said, “When I was in college guys, this is for Farah Khan's audience, when I was in college in Los Angeles. I was in Los Angeles in acting school. In one of my houses, Sajid Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Arbaaz Khan and Rajesh Sathi came for 2 weeks, and stayed with me. And that time I was the size of the planet Jupiter”.

Earlier, Farah reflected on her journey in Hindi cinema as she spoke about working with the next generation of stars. Farah revealed the emotional connection she shares with the children of some of the biggest stars she once worked with.

Speaking about choreographing Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late actress Sridevi, Farah shared, “It was a surreal experience because literally, I think I was working with Aamir in ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ and after that Junaid was born. We all had gone to his house with Mansoor and everybody to congratulate him. Same with Sridevi also, I was quite close to her, Boney, and the whole Kapoor family. For me, it was very wonderful”.

She continued, “It just feels weird that I’ve been around for so long. I don't feel it. It's just that when I shoot with these guys, I realize that, oh my god, I started my career with Aamir and now I’m choreographing his son”.

