December 17, 2025 4:41 PM हिंदी

India summons Bangladesh envoy over deteriorating security environment in Dhaka

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah on Wednesday to convey New Delhi's strong concerns over the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh.

According to the MEA, the Bangladeshi envoy's attention was drawn specifically to the activities of some extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

India outrightly rejected the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh.

The MEA expressed concern that the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents.

"India has close and friendly relations with the people of Bangladesh rooted in the liberation struggle, and strengthened through various developmental and people-to-people initiatives. We are in favour of peace and stability in Bangladesh and have consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections, conducted in a peaceful atmosphere," read a statement issued by the MEA.

India called on the Yunus-led interim government to ensure the safety of Indian missions and posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations.

Earlier on Sunday, India rejected assertions made by the Yunus-led interim government, stating that it has consistently expressed support for fair, free, inclusive and credible elections being held in the neighbouring nation in a peaceful atmosphere.

The MEA said that India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities hostile to the interests of the people of Bangladesh.

"India categorically rejects the assertions made by the interim Government of Bangladesh in its press note dated 14 December 2025. We have consistently reiterated our position in favour of free, fair, inclusive and credible elections being held in Bangladesh in a peaceful atmosphere," the MEA said in a statement.

"India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh. We expect that the interim Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures for ensuring internal law and order, including for the purpose of holding peaceful elections," it added.

--IANS

scor/as

