Sonali Bendre celebrates 26 years of ‘Dahek’ with Akshaye Khanna, says ‘emotions remain unchanged’

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre, on Wednesday, took to social media to mark 26 years of her film “Dahek” by taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Celebrating the milestone, she reflected on the journey of the film and her association with co-star Akshaye Khanna. Sonali shared that while years have passed, the emotions connected to the film remain just as strong and unchanged. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress posted a throwback video of the song “Sawan Barse Tarse Dil” from the film. The timeless classic track, sung by Hariharan, shows Sonali’s cute and romantic moments with Akshaye.

Alongside the clip, the ‘Diljale’ actress wrote in the caption, “26 years later, and the emotions remain unchanged. A timeless track from #Dahek, beautifully sung by @singerhariharana & @sadhanasargamofficial #26YearsOfDahek #SawanBarseTarseDil.”

Released in 1999, “Dahek: A Burning Passion” is a romantic drama directed by Lateef Binni and stars Akshaye Khanna and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles. The film revolves around an interfaith marriage that sparks religious tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities. The movie also features Danny Dengzongpa, Dalip Tahil, Himani Shivpuri and Sharad Kapoor.

Sonali Bendre began her professional journey as a model before stepping into acting with her debut film “Aag.” She went on to gain widespread recognition by playing the female lead in several successful projects across genres, including action, romance, and drama, working in both Hindi and Tamil cinema. Her performances in films like “Duplicate,” “Major Saab,” “Zakhm, Sarfarosh,” “Kadhalar Dhinam” and the popular family drama “Hum Saath Saath Hain.”

In later years, Bendre returned to the spotlight as a judge on popular reality shows such as “India’s Got Talent” and “India’s Best Dramebaaz.” She also made her presence felt on television with roles in series like “Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye” and “The Broken News.”

Sonali Bendre was last seen in the 2022 film “Love You Hamesha,” directed by Kailash Surendranath. In the film, she shared screen space with Akshaye Khanna.

--IANS

ps/