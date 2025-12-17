Abiy Ahmed drives PM Modi to airport, bids farewell after conclusion of landmark visit

Addis Ababa, Dec 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday concluded his two-day visit to Ethiopia and emplaned for Oman for the third and final leg of his three-nation visit. In a special gesture, Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali once again drove PM Modi in his car to the airport and personally bid farewell to the Indian leader as he emplaned for Oman. In a notable and personal gesture, Abiy Ahmed Ali had also received PM Modi at the airport on Tuesday and himself drove Prime Minister Modi from the airport to the hotel.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali planted a sapling in Addis Ababa under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Initiative.'

PM Modi also addressed the Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament and drew parallels with 'Vande Mataram' and Ethiopia's national anthem 'March Forward, Dear Mother Ethiopia', saying that both countries refer to their land as "mother", which reflects their shared perspective.

"It was a great honour and privilege to address the Ethiopian Parliament this morning. Ethiopia’s rich history, culture and spirit inspire deep respect and admiration. I conveyed India’s commitment to further strengthening our partnership, guided by shared values, mutual trust and a common vision for peace, development and cooperation," PM Modi posted on X before leaving for Oman.

In his address, PM Modi drew parallels to India's national song 'Vande Mataram' and Ethiopia's national anthem, saying that both refer to land as mother and inspire to take pride in the heritage, culture, beauty and protect the motherland.

"With the call of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas' which means together with everyone's growth, trust and effort, our emotions with our motherland, also reflect our shared perspective," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further said that science has traced some of the earliest footprints of species in Ethiopia.

"When the world speaks of 'Lucy of Dinkinesh', they are not speaking only of fossils but of a beginning -- that belongs to all of us, whether we live in Addis Ababa or Ayodhya. In India, we say 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which means 'The world is one family'. It reminds us that beyond politics, borders and differences, we share a common origin. If our beginning was shared, then our destiny must also be shared," he added.

PM Modi also expressed his delight after interacting with ministers and MPs of Ethiopia after his address to the Ethiopian Parliament.

PM Modi laid a wreath at the Adwa Victory Monument in Addis Ababa and also visited the Adwa Museum, where the officials briefed him about the history of the African nation.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi was also conferred Ethiopia's highest civilian honour, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia', for which he expressed his deep gratitude to the government and the people of the African nation.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday to a rousing welcome.

