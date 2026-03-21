When Preity Zinta clarified over her debut movie technically being ‘Kya Kehna’ and not Dil Se’

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, in an old interview with Lehren TV, had set the record straight about a long-standing misconception regarding her Bollywood debut.

Over the years, it appeared that her movie Dil Se.. through which she had marked her first appearance on the big screen.

But the actor revealed that it was actually Kya Kehna that she had signed and shot earlier, but due to delays, it released later.

The actress also mentioned that technically her first movie would have been Shekhar Kapur’s Tara Rum Pum Pum, but the movie never made it to the silver screen and got shelved.

“The first film I had signed was Shekhar Kapoor’s Tara Rum Pum Pum, but nothing happened to it,” said Preity in the throwback interview.

“After that, I signed this film, which is being released now, called Kya Kehna. I had completed the shooting of this film earlier. Dil Se was my third or fourth film, but it released earlier. So that’s how it came.”

Following her breakthrough with Dil Se.. in 1998, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala under the direction of Mani Ratnam, Preity went onto become one of the most sought-after actors of the late ’90s and early 2000s.

With a career spanning over three decades,, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress carved a niche for herself.

The early 2000s saw Preity at the peak of her popularity, delivering one hit after another.

Some of her most notable films include, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and many more.

In addition, films like Soldier and Kya Kehna further cemented her position as a leading star.

After a successful stint in the industry, Preity Zinta stepped away from mainstream Bollywood, after she married businessman Gene Goodenough and shifted her base to the United States.

The actor is now a proud mother to twin children.

--IANS

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