July 05, 2026 3:27 PM हिंदी

When Om Puri revealed that Naseeruddin Shah have him his shirt for his FTII interview

When Om Puri revealed that Naseeruddin Shah have him his shirt for his FTII interview

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) The late actor Om Puri once spoke about how his friend, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has always stood by him. An old video of the actors have resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows Om Puri talking about how it was his friend, who insisted him to join the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune.

In the video, he can be seen talking to Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah. He said, “There were many people in my life who helped me in their own way. My parents only gave birth to me. I was brought up by my friends. One is sitting next to me. He has given me gifts many times. When I went for an interview at the Film Institute, I didn't have a decent shirt. So, he gave me his shirt and asked me to remove the one that I was wearing”.

He further mentioned, “I am indebted to him. I am indebted to him because, Govind Nihalani, Shyam Benegal, I agree that they are my mentors here. But, the push that this guy has given me, if Naseeruddin Shah hadn't pushed me, I wouldn't have reached here today. He told me, ‘You will have to come to the Film Institute. You will have to come’. I told him that I don't have money. I don't even have anything. He said, ‘No, you beg, borrow, steal. But, you have to come to the Film Institute’. These days, you don’t find friendship like this”.

The friendship between the 2 actors weighed in gold. They shared one of Indian cinema’s most respected friendships. Both came from the world of theatre and the National School of Drama, becoming key figures of the parallel cinema movement. Their bond was built on shared struggles, artistic respect, and a passion for realistic acting.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Sumona Chakravarti opens up on her health struggle, healing journey

Sumona Chakravarti opens up on her health struggle, healing journey

Australia's University of Melbourne signs MoU with TIDCO for tech hub in Tamil Nadu

Australia's University of Melbourne signs MoU with TIDCO for tech hub in Tamil Nadu

Pakistan: Balochistan govt mulls legal action against Sindh over 'unfair distribution' of canal water

Balochistan govt mulls legal action against Sindh over 'unfair distribution' of canal water

Aamir Khan and Gauri's sons steal the show as ring bearers at their parents' wedding

Aamir Khan and Gauri's sons steal the show as ring bearers at their parents' wedding

India’s main concern has been their bowling combination, says Deep Dasgupta after Shreyas Iyer's side loses second T20I to England in Manchester on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

India’s main concern has been their bowling combination: Deep Dasgupta

Kirti Azad seeks answers from BCCI, raises voice against adult ads during IND-ENG telecast

Kirti Azad seeks answers from BCCI, raises voice against adult ads during IND-ENG telecast

Major earthquake could trigger devastating fires across Dhaka: Report

Major earthquake could trigger devastating fires across Dhaka: Report

Ahead of England-Australia final, Jay Shah hails record-shattering success of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Ahead of England-Australia final, Jay Shah hails record-shattering success of Women's T20 WC

Aamir Khan gets married for 3rd time, children Ira, Junaid, Azad attend ceremony (Photo: IANS)

Aamir Khan gets married for 3rd time, children Ira, Junaid, Azad attend ceremony

Sohail Khan on father Salim Khan's health scare: The doctor said you might lose him

Sohail Khan on father Salim Khan's health scare: The doctor said you might lose him