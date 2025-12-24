When Nora Fatehi revealed the secret behind her glowy skin

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actress Nora Fatehi once revealed the “great routine” behind her glowy skin. A recently resurfaced video from one of Kapil Sharma’s shows, has the actress talking about her diet.

In the video, Kapil asked her, “Nora, what do you eat that makes your skin so glowy? What is your routine?”.

Responding to the same, the actress said in jest, “I have a great routine. I eat pasta. I eat mashed potatoes. I eat rice, roti and lentils. I don't have a car. I travel by rickshaw”.

Nora has carved a distinct space for herself in Indian cinema through her exceptional dance skills and growing acting range. She first gained attention in Bollywood with her electrifying dance numbers, quickly becoming one of the most recognisable faces in item songs and stage performances. Dance numbers showcased her mastery of belly dance and fusion styles, earning her massive popularity across India and abroad.

Beyond dance, Nora has steadily expanded her acting portfolio with roles in films and web series, demonstrating confidence and screen presence. She has appeared in projects such as ‘Batla House’, ‘Street Dancer 3D’, and ‘Madgaon Express’, balancing glamour with performance-driven parts. Nora has also served as a judge on reality dance shows, where her technical knowledge and international training stand out. Fluent in multiple languages, she is admired for her global appeal and disciplined work ethic.

From music videos to mainstream cinema, Nora Fatehi represents a new-age entertainer who combines talent, ambition, and cross-cultural influence in modern Indian pop culture.

She has several exciting upcoming projects that showcase both her acting and performance skills across Indian cinema. Most notably, she is part of the much-anticipated Tamil film ‘Kanchana 4’, directed by Raghava Lawrence.

