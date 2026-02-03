When noise subsides, 2 natural partners come together: Industrialists on US deal

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Leading industrialists have welcomed the historic India-US trade deal, saying that the reduced 18 per cent tariffs will help strengthen the strategic and economic ties between the two great countries.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, wrote in a post on X, “More evidence of the benefits of ‘Making haste slowly.’”

“When the noise subsides, two natural partners will come together,” he posted.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump for today’s trade announcement.

“The reduced tariffs will help strengthen the strategic and economic ties between our two great countries and provide additional opportunity for investment and collaboration. We are committed to expanding our presence and investments in the U.S., where we see substantial opportunities for innovation, growth and enduring partnerships", he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), described it as a “big win for businesses, supply chains and partnership between the two nations".

“Welcome move for global trade! Congratulations! After today evening’s talks between the US President and the Indian Prime Minister, tariffs on Indian goods coming down sharply from 50 per cent to 18 per cent with immediate effect. A big win for businesses, supply chains, and the India–US partnership. Kudos to the teams involved in bringing this historic deal to a close", he noted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that ‘Made in India’ products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent, as US President Donald Trump said India and the United States had reached a trade deal. PM Modi posted on X that it was “wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today”.

“When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace,” PM Modi stated.

