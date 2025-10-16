When Mark Ruffalo saved Woody Harrelson from bar fight

Los Angeles, Oct 16 (IANS) Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo has talked about saving actor Woody Harrelson from a bar fight while they were shooting for the heist thriller film “Now You See Me” in New Orleans.

The 57-year-old actor recalled having to come to his friend's aid before things went "badly wrong".

Speaking to Harrelson and his former Cheers co-star Ted Danson on their Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, Mark said: "We were shooting Now You See Me in New Orleans, completely on the streets. Totally wild.

"Capturing stuff on a long lens, getting dragged into bars during the middle of a scene, like in the middle of Mardi Gras... It was a packed place. And a woman came up to him and she said, 'Oh my God, I love you so much.' Woody put his hand on her arm and he said, 'Oh, thank you. Thank you, darling.' And this guy comes over and he pushes her outta the way, and he shoves Woody," recalled Ruffalo.

Danson shook his head and said: "Oh, bad bad. Not good."

Ruffalo added: "Bad. Because Woody's first response is not 'shove someone back,' but 'immediately punch them in the face.'"

The actor said Woody's reaction was the "right thing to do" but he knew he needed to intervene, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Ruffalo said: "Which is the right thing to do, by the way. It's the absolute right thing to do. But then a whole melee broke out in this bar. I was in the middle of it and it was turning into a... it was getting to become a whole thing… And I grabbed you."

The “Hunger Games” star confirmed: "That's right."

Ruffalo added: "I grabbed you and I pulled you out. 'Cause I was like, 'This could be fun, but it also just could go so disastrously wrong because you and I might be able to handle ourselves but the rest of the folks we were with… I don't think so."

Danson praised Ruffalo's quick action.

He said: "I'm embarrassed to say that I would've been the guy who said 'I'll be right back, I'll call someone.'"

--IANS

dc/