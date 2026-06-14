When Kangana Ranaut explained how Fashion was a 'do or die' situation for her

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Kangana Ranaut has proved her mettle as an actor with some powerful performances over the years, one of them being her portrayal of Shonali Gujral, a once successful model who loses it all due to drugs.

While interacting with veteran actor Anupam Kher during his talk show, "The Anupam Kher Show – Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai", Kangana revealed that before "Fashion", she had only done lead roles in movies such as "Gangster" and "Woh Lamhe," and her career graph was on a downward trajectory since.

Keeping this in mind, Kangana decided to leave no stone unturned to prepare for her role in "Fashion" as she knew it was a make-or-break situation for her.

"I worked very hard for that role. I used to walk in heels even at home, practice smoking cigarettes, research on the use of drugs and their effects, and even met cocaine addicts."

"Somewhere I knew that this was my last chance, because if I was not able to perform in Fashion, I knew my career graph was only going down since Gangster," added the 'Queen' actress.

However, as fate would have it, she ended up getting the National Award for 'Best Supporting Actress' for her performance in "Fashion". Not just her, but the lead, Priyanka Chopra, also got the 'Best Actress' during the 54th Filmfare Awards.

Written and directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the movie featured Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and Mugdha Godse in the lead, along with Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni, and Arbaaz Khan as the ancillary cast.

Meanwhile, Kangana was recently seen leading the movie "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata".

Produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, along with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, the movie features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan in key roles.

"Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata" was released in theatres on June 12.

--IANS

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