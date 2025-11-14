November 14, 2025 5:58 PM हिंदी

When Kamini Kaushal reflected on ending her relationship with Dilip Kumar in her memoir

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal had once reflected on her past relationship with legendary actor Dilip Kumar in her memoir.

She offered a candid glimpse into the personal experiences that shaped her life. The actress opened up about parting ways with the legendary actor. In her biography, Kamini spoke about how both she and Dilip Kumar were heartbroken when they parted ways. She revealed that they had shared a deep bond and were very happy together, but circumstances led them to separate.

She explained that she could never abruptly end things, especially with her family involved, and appreciated her husband’s understanding of the situation. “We were both shattered. We were very happy with each other. We shared a great rapport. But that’s life. I couldn’t dump people and say ‘Enough now, I’m going!’ I had taken on the girls. I wouldn’t be able to show my face to my sister. My husband, a fine human being, understood why it happened. Everyone falls in love.”

Interestingly, in his biography, Dilip Kumar also acknowledged his attraction to Kamini Kaushal while they worked together in films. He described her as his first love. Years later, Dilip reflected on his first heartbreak in Bunny Reuben’s biography “Dilip Kumar – Star Legend of Indian Cinema.” He recalled that moment by saying, “She (Kamini) was the only one with whom I achieved total identification. I think everybody falls in love only once. ‘Again’ - if there is an ‘again’ - is merely an imitation of the brilliant flame, the blinding light, the days of trance, the nights of impatience and waiting, and days of such happiness that one cannot believe they will last.”

It is being reported that Kamini Kaushal was the first love of Dilip Kumar. The legendary actors shared the screen in three films: “Shaheed,” “Shabnam,” and “Nadiya Ke Paar.” While Dilip Kumar never openly spoke about his feelings, renowned novelist Ismat Chughtai had revealed that he was deeply in love with Kamini.

