December 06, 2025 1:06 AM हिंदी

Russian President Putin departs Delhi after two-day State Visit; thanks India for 'warm welcome'

Russian President Putin departs Delhi after two-day State Visit; thanks India for 'warm welcome'

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday concluded his two-day state visit to India, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar present at the airport to see him off. The Russian Embassy in New Delhi confirmed the departure in a post on X, saying the visit wrapped up with Putin expressing gratitude for the "warm welcome" extended by India.

Taking to X, the Russian Embassy posted: #Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s two-day state visit to #India concluded. EAM @DrSJaishankar was present at the departure of the Russian leader from #NewDelhi. The President expressed his gratitude to the Indian side for the warm welcome during the visit."

The visit, spread over two packed days in the national capital, featured summit-level talks, ceremonial engagements and a series of bilateral discussions covering defence, economic cooperation, energy ties and regional security. Although the Russian Embassy's post highlighted only the conclusion of the trip, the two-day schedule marked one of the most significant high-level interactions between the two countries this year.

During the visit, President Putin held formal talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with both leaders reviewing the state of the India-Russia partnership as it completes 25 years since being designated a Strategic Partnership.

The discussions were followed by the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, during which the two sides released a Joint Statement outlining priorities for the coming years. Cooperation in energy, nuclear power, trade, defence and technology featured prominently.

Putin was also hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu at a banquet in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday evening.

In her address, the President described the India-Russia relationship as "steadfast for many years" and said it would continue to strengthen in the future.

She highlighted historical ties, cultural links and the broad canvas of bilateral engagement that spans political, economic, scientific, educational and people-to-people domains.

The Russian President's engagements also included meetings with senior Indian leaders, strategic discussions on global developments and an assessment of ongoing bilateral projects. The visit came at a time when both countries are looking to expand economic links, streamline energy cooperation and explore new areas of technological and industrial collaboration.

--IANS

pgh/uk

LATEST NEWS

President Trump awarded FIFA Peace Prize at World Cup Draw (Photo: @PoliticoForYou/X)

President Trump awarded FIFA Peace Prize at World Cup draw

Russian President Putin departs Delhi after two-day State Visit; thanks India for 'warm welcome'

Russian President Putin departs Delhi after two-day State Visit; thanks India for 'warm welcome'

India-Russia friendship will grow even stronger in the years ahead, says Prez Murmu as she hosts Putin

India-Russia friendship will grow even stronger in the years ahead, says Prez Murmu as she hosts Putin

Trump strategy cites India as key Indo-Pacific partner (Photo: IANS)

Trump strategy cites India as key Indo-Pacific partner

India, Russia sign health cooperation agreement to boost research and medical education (Photo: @JPNadda/X)

India, Russia sign health cooperation agreement to boost research and medical education

Matua community citizenship issue: PM Modi to kick off BJP's campaign to counter Trinamool on Dec 20

Matua community citizenship issue: PM Modi to kick off BJP's campaign to counter Trinamool on Dec 20

India beat Belgium 2-2 (4-3 SO) in a thrilling QF; sets up semis with seven-time champions Germany in the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

India beat Belgium 2-2 (4-3 SO) in a thrilling QF; sets up semis with seven-time champions Germany

Nagaland : 'Hornbill Festival' Day 5 showcases rich traditions of 18 Naga communities

Nagaland : 'Hornbill Festival' Day 5 showcases rich traditions of 18 Naga communities

Usha Kabra & Gopinath Manna win Phoenix Mixed Pairs title in the 67th Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Championship at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town in Kolkata. Photo credit: Bridge Association of India

Winter National Bridge C'ship: Usha Kabra & Gopinath Manna win Phoenix Mixed Pairs title

Revision plea seeks action against Sonia Gandhi over name inclusion in voter list before acquiring Indian citizenship

Revision plea seeks action against Sonia Gandhi over name inclusion in voter list before acquiring Indian citizenship