Russian President Putin departs Delhi after two-day State Visit; thanks India for 'warm welcome'

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday concluded his two-day state visit to India, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar present at the airport to see him off. The Russian Embassy in New Delhi confirmed the departure in a post on X, saying the visit wrapped up with Putin expressing gratitude for the "warm welcome" extended by India.

Taking to X, the Russian Embassy posted: #Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s two-day state visit to #India concluded. EAM @DrSJaishankar was present at the departure of the Russian leader from #NewDelhi. The President expressed his gratitude to the Indian side for the warm welcome during the visit."

The visit, spread over two packed days in the national capital, featured summit-level talks, ceremonial engagements and a series of bilateral discussions covering defence, economic cooperation, energy ties and regional security. Although the Russian Embassy's post highlighted only the conclusion of the trip, the two-day schedule marked one of the most significant high-level interactions between the two countries this year.

During the visit, President Putin held formal talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with both leaders reviewing the state of the India-Russia partnership as it completes 25 years since being designated a Strategic Partnership.

The discussions were followed by the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, during which the two sides released a Joint Statement outlining priorities for the coming years. Cooperation in energy, nuclear power, trade, defence and technology featured prominently.

Putin was also hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu at a banquet in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday evening.

In her address, the President described the India-Russia relationship as "steadfast for many years" and said it would continue to strengthen in the future.

She highlighted historical ties, cultural links and the broad canvas of bilateral engagement that spans political, economic, scientific, educational and people-to-people domains.

The Russian President's engagements also included meetings with senior Indian leaders, strategic discussions on global developments and an assessment of ongoing bilateral projects. The visit came at a time when both countries are looking to expand economic links, streamline energy cooperation and explore new areas of technological and industrial collaboration.

