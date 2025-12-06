Nagaland : 'Hornbill Festival' Day 5 showcases rich traditions of 18 Naga communities

Kohima, Dec 5 (IANS) The fifth day of the 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival, on Friday, featured a vibrant showcase of traditional performances by 18 Naga communities at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, near Kohima.

Advisor for Minority Affairs and Sericulture, Imkongmar, hosted the vibrant cultural show while special guests in attendance included Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, Director General of Assam Rifles; Suneel Sachdeva, National Food Security Act and Basic Plan Director, Union Ministry of Food and Public Distribution, among other dignitaries.

The fifth day of the festival highlighted the cultural diversity and heritage of Nagaland, drawing visitors into the traditions, history and communal spirit of the tribes.

The Khiamniungan Cultural Troupe performed Khaozaosie Hok-Ah-Tsui, a January festival symbolising merrymaking, sharing of food and rice beer, and songs praising the village's abundance and the bravery and adornments of its warriors.

The Chang Cultural Troupe presented a special folk dance, followed by the Kachari Cultural Troupe performing Bwisagu, which marks the Mech Kachari New Year in mid-April.

Their performance depicted youthful excitement, festive rhythms, and the harmonious sounds of instruments like the kham, sifung, serja and jotha.

The Chakhesang Cultural Troupe performed Kharuso Su, portraying the construction of a village gate during the founding of new settlements, and Khuswo Li, associated with the rice transplantation period from mid-May to the end of June.

The Angami Cultural Troupe showcased Omapfu, a male agility game played using a smooth round log traditionally used for pounding rice, along with Miro Teshu, a demonstration of traditional fire-making through wooden friction and bamboo fibre.

The Garo Cultural Troupe performed Dim Dim Chong, a folk dance celebrated during the post-harvest season of the Garos.

The Ao Cultural Troupe presented Nuknurar Yar, the traditional Admirer's Dance, once a highlight for young boys and girls expressing affection through graceful steps, songs, and playful exchanges.

The cultural troupes belonging to Yimkhiung, Zeliang, Tikhir, Konyak, Sangtam, Phom, Pochury, Rengma, Lotha and Kuki communities performed different traditional performances.

The Sumi cultural troupe presented Thipugho Gha/Tsusughu Kumsu, a ritual invoking the spirit of rain during drought.

Led by the 'Tummi' (seer) or 'Awou' (priest), the ritual involves tapping riverbed rocks to awaken the rain spirit, with sacred rites carried out at Thipugho stream and, if needed, at the revered site Lummi Kichhi for divine intervention.

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing 26th edition of Hornbill Festival, a traditional Stone Pulling ceremony was hosted on Friday by the Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, at Touphema Village near Kohima.

The ceremony is a major event of the ongoing 10-day Hornbill Festival that witnessed the presence of Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DONER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, as the chief guest.

The Chief Minister and host of the 10-day (December 1-10) festival, had said that the Hornbill Festival is an expression of the Nagas' way of life; it represents the unity and oneness of the Nagas.

He added that it signifies the rich legacy, living traditions and respect for the ancestors.

More than 86 per cent of the state's two-million population (2011 Census) belongs to tribal communities.

Nagaland has 17 major tribes and numerous sub-tribes, each with its own rich cultural heritage, traditional dances, music, attire and customs.

Six countries -- Austria, France, Ireland, Malta, Switzerland and the United Kingdom -- are the partner countries for this year's Hornbill Festival, while reinforcing regional cooperation Arunachal Pradesh is the state partner.

--IANS

sc/khz