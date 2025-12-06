December 06, 2025 1:05 AM हिंदी

Matua community citizenship issue: PM Modi to kick off BJP's campaign to counter Trinamool on Dec 20

Matua community citizenship issue: PM Modi to kick off BJP's campaign to counter Trinamool on Dec 20

Kolkata, Dec 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the BJP’s sustained campaign to counter Trinamool Congress on the contentious citizenship issue of the Matua community, during a mega rally at Ranaghat in Nadia district of West Bengal this month.

Trinamool Congress has alleged that several people from the community will lose their voting rights following the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the state, which will ultimately result in loss of their citizenship.

A state committee member of West Bengal BJP informed that December 20 has been fixed as the tentative date for the mega rally at Ranaghat, one of the two main Matua bastions in the state, with the other being Bangaon in the North 24 Parganas district.

In fact, the current Lok Sabha member from the Ranaghat constituency is the BJP’s Jagannath Sarkar, who had been elected twice from that constituency -- first in 2019 and then in 2024.

Matuas are people from the socially backward Hindu community who came to West Bengal as religious refugees from neighbouring Bangladesh over a period of time; they constitute a substantial percentage of voters in two Bangladesh-bordering West Bengal districts -- North 24 Parganas and Nadia.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, a substantial section of the Matua voters had been supporting the BJP in each and every election.

Political observers feel that if the BJP wants to fulfil its dreams to grab power in West Bengal after the Assembly elections scheduled next year, it is very important to get its candidates elected from the Matua-dominated constituencies throughout the state, especially in Nadia and North 24 Parganas district.

“Probably, that is why they have chosen Ranaghat as the venue for the mega rally from where the Prime Minister will be kicking off the party’s counter-campaign against Trinamool Congress’s propaganda on the SIR-impact on the Matua voters,” a city-based political observer said.

Political observers also feel that the fact that the BJP is starting the campaigning for the Assembly polls so early, and that too involving the Prime Minister, proves that their recent slogan “After Odisha in 2024 and Bihar in 2025, it will be West Bengal in 2026,” after a landslide victory in Bihar this year, was not simply a figure of speech.

--IANS

src/uk

LATEST NEWS

President Trump awarded FIFA Peace Prize at World Cup Draw (Photo: @PoliticoForYou/X)

President Trump awarded FIFA Peace Prize at World Cup draw

Russian President Putin departs Delhi after two-day State Visit; thanks India for 'warm welcome'

Russian President Putin departs Delhi after two-day State Visit; thanks India for 'warm welcome'

India-Russia friendship will grow even stronger in the years ahead, says Prez Murmu as she hosts Putin

India-Russia friendship will grow even stronger in the years ahead, says Prez Murmu as she hosts Putin

Trump strategy cites India as key Indo-Pacific partner (Photo: IANS)

Trump strategy cites India as key Indo-Pacific partner

India, Russia sign health cooperation agreement to boost research and medical education (Photo: @JPNadda/X)

India, Russia sign health cooperation agreement to boost research and medical education

Matua community citizenship issue: PM Modi to kick off BJP's campaign to counter Trinamool on Dec 20

Matua community citizenship issue: PM Modi to kick off BJP's campaign to counter Trinamool on Dec 20

India beat Belgium 2-2 (4-3 SO) in a thrilling QF; sets up semis with seven-time champions Germany in the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

India beat Belgium 2-2 (4-3 SO) in a thrilling QF; sets up semis with seven-time champions Germany

Nagaland : 'Hornbill Festival' Day 5 showcases rich traditions of 18 Naga communities

Nagaland : 'Hornbill Festival' Day 5 showcases rich traditions of 18 Naga communities

Usha Kabra & Gopinath Manna win Phoenix Mixed Pairs title in the 67th Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Championship at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town in Kolkata. Photo credit: Bridge Association of India

Winter National Bridge C'ship: Usha Kabra & Gopinath Manna win Phoenix Mixed Pairs title

Revision plea seeks action against Sonia Gandhi over name inclusion in voter list before acquiring Indian citizenship

Revision plea seeks action against Sonia Gandhi over name inclusion in voter list before acquiring Indian citizenship