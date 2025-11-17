When Jodie Foster revealed she avoided Anthony Hopkins like plague on ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ sets

November 17, 2025 11:22 PM हिंदी

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jodie Foster once revealed that she didn’t speak with the acting legend Sir Anthony Hopkins during the filming of their cult film ‘The Silence of the Lambs’.

An old video from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actress recollecting her time on the sets of ‘The Silence of the Lambs’.

She said, “No, never spoke to him. He was scary. The first day we had a reading, we had like a little read-through. I got there early, and then I went to the bathroom, and I came back, everybody was sitting down. We did the read-through of the film. And by the end of it, I never wanted to talk to him again. And so then we did the whole movie. He was always behind the glass partitions. Because the scenes were so long, they'd kind of lock him in at the beginning of the day, and he'd go there, and then the next day, he'd be on the other side, and I'd be on this side. And we got to the end of the movie, and it really had never had a conversation”.

She further mentioned, “I avoided him. I really avoided him. And then I was eating a tuna fish sandwich. It was the last day of the shoot, and he came up to me, and I guess he sidled up to me, and I said, I don't know, I sort of had a tear in my eye. I was like, I was really scared of you. And he said, I was scared of you”.

‘The Silence of the Lambs’, directed by Jonathan Demme, is a psychological thriller adapted from Thomas Harris’s novel. It follows FBI trainee Clarice Starling (played by Jodie Foster), who seeks the help of imprisoned cannibalistic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter to catch serial killer Buffalo Bill.

The film is renowned for its tense storytelling, chilling performances, especially Anthony Hopkins’s iconic portrayal of Lecter, and its exploration of manipulation, trauma, and power dynamics. It became one of the few films to win the Big Five’ Academy Awards, Best Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, and Screenplay. The movie remains a landmark in suspense cinema and crime–psychological storytelling.

