When I said 'Bison' was beyond cinema, this is what I meant, says Anupama Parameswaran as she shares BTS clip

Chennai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Anupama Parameswaran, who played the lead along with Dhruv Vikram in director Mari Selvaraj's superhit film 'Bison: Kaalamaadan', on Monday shared a BTS clip of her working on the film and said that this was what she meant when she had said that 'Bison' was beyond cinema.

Taking to her Instagram page, Anupama shared the Behind The Scenes clip that showed her doing a number of tasks ranging from standing in the sun with oil applied to her face, to chopping wood, to washing utensils to riding a bicycle to planting saplings to making bricks.

She wrote, "Welcome to a @mariselvaraj84 movie set. When I said 'Bison' was beyond cinema, this is what I meant. It was a journey through the soil, the people, and the spirit of a place that changed something in me. Every day felt like a workshop- learning, unlearning, and living among stories that breathe truth. Thank you, Mari sir, for letting me be a small part of your world, where cinema feels like life itself. Love you my pookies @dhruv.vikram and @rajishavijayan."

Bison, which hit screens on October 17 this year, emerged a superhit. The film has been produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Studios. Dhruv Vikram plays a kabaddi player in the film, alongside Anupama Parameswaran. The film is inspired by true events and brings to life a gripping tale of passion, resilience, and triumph against all odds.

The film's lead actor, Dhruv Vikram, who has had to make a herculean effort to play the role, had posted an emotional post on Instagram about working on this film when the shooting for this film was wrapped up.

He had then said, "After years of preparation, several months of filming, shedding blood, sweat and tears, it’s finally a wrap on 'BISON'. The process of shooting and prepping for this film has changed my life. Thank you @mariselvaraj84 Sir for fortifying my soul and giving me an experience of a lifetime."

The film, which features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead, also stars Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

'Bison', short for 'Bison Kaalamaadan', had cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K. The film had editing by Sakthi Thiru and was jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Saigal, director Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand.

--IANS

mkr/