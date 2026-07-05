When Hema Malini revealed how she got her name 'Dream Girl'

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini once revealed how she got the title of 'Dream Girl'.

Talking during her appearance on the 'Kapil Sharma Show', Hema Malini shared that she had already been given the title of 'Dream Girl' even before her movie of the same name reached the audience.

Speaking to the host Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini said that the producer of her first Hindi movie, "Sapno Ka Saudagar" (1968), B. Ananthaswami, came up with a fantastic idea of introducing Hema Malini in the industry as 'Dream Girl coming to town'.

"I was also like, the movie is close to release, and my name is nowhere to be seen. What are they doing this 'Dream Girl, Dream Girl'. But he said, "That is how your name is going to be. Later on, we will reveal who is that 'Dream Girl' - Hema Malini". It was his idea which ended up becoming so popular."

Made under the direction of Mahesh Kaul, "Sapno Ka Saudagar" has been backed by B. Ananthaswami. The primary cast of the drama includes Raj Kapoor, Hema Malini, Tanuja, and Nadira, along with others. The music for the film was composed by Shankar Jaikishan.

Later in 1977, Hema Malini even went on to lead a movie named "Dream Girl", co-starring Ashok Kumar, Dharmendra, and Prem Chopra, along with others.

Helmed by Pramod Chakravorty, the movie shares the tale of a young woman (Played by Hema Malini), who pretends to be five different people in the film – Sapna, Padma, Champabai, Dream girl, and Rajkumari, to steal money in order to maintain a home for orphans.

The music of this movie, provided by popular composer duo Laxmikant–Pyarelal, also enjoys a massive fanbase. The song "Dream Girl," sung by Kishore Kumar from the movie, turned out to be an evergreen hit.

--IANS

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