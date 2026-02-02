When Farah Khan revealed how Malaika Arora came on board 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'

February 02, 2026 9:36 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Choreographer and director Farah Khan revealed how actress Malaika Arora came on board the iconic song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' for Mani Ratnam's "Dil Se..".

When the 'Om Shanti Om' maker appeared on the popular chat show, "Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai", she shared that they approached a lot of people for the song before Malaika was finalized at the last minute.

She added that she knew Malaika way before they shot the track.

Farah said, "We actually tried for a lot of people. We had no one even one week before the song was supposed to be shot."

The 'Main Hoon Na' maker said that she desperately called Malaika to be a part of the track, despite not knowing if she could dance or not.

"I did not even know if she could dance. But I knew that her look was right. She looks beautiful."

Farah said that in the last minute, director Mani Ratnam left the decision to her. "Get anybody".

At the end, she admitted that Malaika ended up giving a mind-blowing performance in the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' track.

The pop-folk song was a part of the Bollywood film "Dil Se..".

The song has reportedly been adapted from the lyrics of "Tere Ishq Nachaya", written by Bulleh Shah.

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has provided the score, with lyrics penned by Gulzar. The track has been crooned by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi.

The iconic number has been performed on top of a moving train by Malaika and the protagonist Shah Rukh Khan.

Choreographed by Farah, the mesmerizing number continues to be one of the most memorable tracks, remembered for its energetic steps and deep lyrics.

It still remains an inspiration for several dance enthusiasts across the country.

"Dil Se.." further featured Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta (debut movie) in significant roles.

The movie is the final installment in Ratnam's trilogy after "Roja" (1992) and "Bombay" (1995).

--IANS

pm/

