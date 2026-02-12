'When door to dialogue is open, what's need for strike': K'taka NFITU chief on Bharat Bandh

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (IANS) As ten central trade unions, along with farmers' organisations, observe a nationwide strike, Bharat Bandh, on Thursday against what they describe as the Centre’s "anti-labour" policies, the National Front of Indian Trade Unions (NFITU) in Karnataka has clearly distanced itself from the protest.

The organisation’s state president, V. Venkatesh, asserted that the strike is politically motivated and confirmed that his union would not be taking part.

The nationwide Bharat Bandh has been organised to protest against policies that unions claim are anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate in nature.

The strike, spearheaded by a coalition of ten central trade unions and backed by farmers’ organisations, student bodies and youth groups, seeks to highlight concerns regarding the four Labour Codes, the proposed Electricity Bill 2025, the Seed Bill 2025, as well as apprehensions related to recent free trade agreements and the VB-G RAM G Act.

Among the major demands raised by the protesting organisations are the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and the implementation of assured minimum wages for workers across sectors.

V. Venkatesh, speaking to IANS, maintained that the labour reforms introduced by the Union government are designed to benefit workers rather than harm them.

"We have instructed all affiliated trade unions not to participate in the strike. Unions that are with us will work on Thursday," he said, while also alleging that certain political groups, particularly Left-wing parties, are attempting to politicise labour-related issues.

The Karnataka NFITU president expressed strong support for the four labour codes introduced by the Centre. He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani, stating that the new labour codes have been framed keeping workers' welfare in mind.

He highlighted the implementation of the Wage Code, which remained pending for several years, noting that its uniform enforcement across the country marks a significant and positive reform.

Venkatesh also referred to his meeting with Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held on January 16, during which he raised the demand to increase the provident fund contribution limit.

He further voiced support for the fixed-term trainee employment system. According to him, under the earlier system, trainee employees often lost their jobs after the completion of their training period.

He said that the Centre has now ensured that employees completing their training period are entitled to gratuity benefits, describing the provision as a substantial advantage for workers.

Commenting on the strike call, Venkatesh questioned its necessity and stated, "Why should we get involved in politics? The minister himself has said that we should sit around the table and discuss. When the door to dialogue is open, what is the need for a strike?"

He further alleged that the Union Labour Minister had invited trade unions for consultations, but some unions chose to walk out of the discussions.

Venkatesh also claimed that participation in the strike would not be universal across sectors.

He said that a considerable number of public sector undertakings as well as private industries are expected to remain operational. According to him, certain labour groups, particularly those aligned with Left and Left-leaning political organisations, are likely to participate, but the strike may not receive widespread support.

Meanwhile, the Joint Forum of Central Trade Unions has reiterated its call for the nationwide strike on Thursday. The forum has accused the Centre of implementing policies that adversely affect workers' rights and livelihoods.

The Bharat Bandh is expected to cause partial disruption in several key services, including banking, insurance, electricity supply, transportation, healthcare, education, gas distribution and water supply services across various regions.

--IANS

sd/dpb