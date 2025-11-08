November 08, 2025 8:17 PM हिंदी

When Ben Affleck spoke about his imaginary dog

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (IANS) Hollywood actor-director Ben Affleck once shared of his imaginary dog, which “damaged” him. A recently resurfaced clip from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ shows the actor-director recollecting the incident.

Ben said that he grew up under the aegis of a strict single mother, who had no bandwidth to take care of a pet. So when he walked up to her mom, she put forth a condition for him to have a dog.

The actor said in the clip, “I wanted a dog very badly as a child, and my mother was a single parent and didn't really want the hassle of dealing with it, and she already had me and my brother, which was enough trouble, and I begged her and begged her. She said, ‘All right, fine, you have to show me that you're responsible enough to have a dog’. I said, ‘Fine, I'll do that’. She said, ‘You have to walk an invisible dog in the morning and the afternoon for a month’”.

He further mentioned, “And so there I went and got a leash and a collar and wandered around the block for the morning and the afternoon for a month consecutively, and at the end she was like, ‘I'm still not getting the dog’. I did not get a dog. That is what, yeah, damaged me (laughs)”.

Interestingly, actor Matt Smith, who shared the couch with Affleck, also has a similar story of an imaginary friend.

He said, “I had an imaginary friend who was a Kangaroo, called Roo. I used to break things, so then I would blame it on the Kangaroo. At about the age of four, I realised that it was a pointless exercise”.

On the work front, Ben Affleck was last seen in ‘The Accountant 2’.

--IANS

aa/

