When and where to watch Premier League 2026 in India, know all details

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) The new Premier League 2026-27 season begins on Saturday with defending champion Arsenal hosting newly promoted Coventry at the Emirates Stadium as a host of clubs enter the campaign with new coaches and renewed ambitions.

As one of the top leagues of European football resumes, there are millions of Indian fans who contribute daily to the league’s viewership and will be keen to watch every game of the campaign.

Defending champions Arsenal start the 2026-27 season with an aaim to retain its title after strengthening an already dominant squad with the signing of Bruno Guimaraes, adding further quality and balance to its midfield.

While last year's runner-ups Manchester City faces questions after Enzo Maresca's difficult start as Pep Guardiola's successor. The Italian coach drew criticism following the Community Shield defeat and needs an immediate response when his side hosts Bournemouth. However, the team has maintained its core players with Erling Haaland again leading from the front.

Liverpool, who are also with a new manager, will start its season with a trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle United on Monday.

Newly promoted Hull City begins its fourth spell in the Premier League at home to Manchester United, who have had a relatively quiet transfer window. Ipswich Town, another promoted side, hosts Sunderland in a match that will offer an early indication of the newcomers' prospects.

The final match of the opening round sees Fulham host Chelsea on Monday in a meeting filled with intrigue. Alvaro Arbeloa makes his debut as Fulham coach, while Xabi Alonso takes charge of Chelsea for the first time.

The season also features fresh stories from some of English football’s most exciting derbies, including the North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham, the Manchester Derby between Manchester United and Manchester City, and the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton, which will divide the city's fans in two.

When and Where to watch Premier League Live in India:

Premier League 2026 can be watched live in India on the Jio Hotstar streaming platform and Star Sports 2 channel on Television.

Premier League 2026 Round 1 schedule

Saturday

Arsenal v Coventry City — 12:30am

Hull City v Manchester United — 5:00pm

Everton v Crystal Palace — 7:30pm

Ipswich Town v Sunderland — 7:30pm

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United — 7:30pm

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur — 10:00pm

Sunday

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa — 6:30pm

Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth — 6:30pm

Newcastle United v Liverpool — 9:00pm

Tuesday 25 August

Fulham v Chelsea — 12:30am

--IANS

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