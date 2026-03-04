When Amrita Rao turned muse for Akshay Kumar in candid Holi throwback pics

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Amrita Rao treated her fans to a colourful and cheery Holi-themed video montage featuring a series of colourful pictures of her.

She revealed that the candid pictures were clicked by none other than Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Taking to her social media account, Amrita shared a montage of static images capturing her in a joyful Holi mood, with bright colours smeared across her face and her laughing and smiling her heart out.

In one frame, the actress is seen smiling with streaks of yellow, pink and green gulal across her cheeks, while in another close-up shot, shows her enjoying the festive moment with all heart.

One of the pictures, also features actress Huma Qureshi standing beside Amrita as the two appear to be posing together.Amrita wrote, “Photo courtesy @akshaykumar,” suggesting that the pictures were clicked by Akshay himself.

The static stills appear to have been captured on the sets of the “Jolly LLB” franchise.

Talking about the “Jolly LLB”, the franchise movie began with the first installment, “Jolly LLB”, which was released in 2013.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the courtroom comedy-drama starred Arshad Warsi as Jagdish Tyagi alias Jolly, a struggling lawyer who takes on a powerful case that exposes corruption in the legal system.

The sequel, “Jolly LLB 2”, released in 2017 and starred Akshay Kumar as lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra, also known as Jolly. Arshad Warsi was not a part of this movie.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Fox Star Studios, the film also featured Huma Qureshi as Pushpa Pandey, Jolly’s supportive wife.

This installment revolved around a small-town lawyer who takes on a controversial case involving a fake police encounter, leading to an intense courtroom battle.

The recently released and latest installment of “Jolly LLB 3” continued with the popular courtroom drama franchise and brought together Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi on screen.

In the film, Akshay reprised his role as Jagdishwar Mishra, while Arshad returned as Jagdish Tyagi.

Huma Qureshi continued with her role as Pushpa Pandey, while Amrita Rao also featured in the film as Arshad’s wife.

