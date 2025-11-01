November 01, 2025 6:09 PM हिंदी

When Amjad Khan spoke about his prophecy for Indian television

When Amjad Khan spoke about his prophecy for Indian television

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) The late actor Amjad Khan once had given the prophecy of how television will turn out to be the biggest competition for the silver screen.

He said, “Television became a problem in Hollywood, right? Yes. They stopped the production of Hollywood. After that, they used a simple policy that, ‘If you can't beat them, join them’. So that is one thing which we don't seem to be able to reconcile ourselves to do”.

He also spoke about his disliking for film magazines. He even went on to call them as parasites who feed off the Hindi film industry.

A recently resurfaced video of the actor shows him expressing his disdain, and said that if the film magazines didn’t exist, the country would have been in a better place.

He said in the video, “I am sorry to say this, but as far as my personal opinion is concerned, I call film magazines parasites that feed on the blood of the film industry”.

When he was told about such a strong viewpoint, he said, “This is a very honest viewpoint. Their own contribution is nil. If there were no film magazines, it would be great. People would be very happy. We have our films to say everything about us, whatever we want to say, we can say through our work in films”.

He further mentioned, “If new artists come in our films, people will get to know about them through posters. We have 17% education. Not more than that. People go to see posters. Look at people. When there are no posters, people just stand and watch”.

He had also strongly criticised India’s state broadcaster Doordarshan in the video.

He said, “There is nothing in Doordarshan. Doordarshan is such a house where if the film makers don't send their own material, then they can't host guests. In my opinion, their programs can't run, and they don’t have people who can do imaginative programs”.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Jane Fonda shares why ‘Monster-in-Law’ was challenging to shoot

Jane Fonda shares why ‘Monster-in-Law’ was challenging to shoot

Rishabh Pant scores 64 not out to conclude evenly poised Day 3 of the unofficial test between India A and South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS file photo

IND-A vs SA-A: Rishabh Pant scores 64 not out to conclude evenly poised Day 3

When Amjad Khan spoke about his prophecy for Indian television

When Amjad Khan spoke about his prophecy for Indian television

Bank of Baroda reports Q2 net profit of Rs 4,809 crore, improved asset quality

Bank of Baroda reports Q2 net profit of Rs 4,809 crore, improved asset quality

From 81 GW in 2014 to 257 GW, India’s renewable energy journey remarkable: Minister

From 81 GW in 2014 to 257 GW, India’s renewable energy journey remarkable: Minister

Odisha takes a big leap in chip manufacturing with ground-breaking ceremony of SiCSem’s unit

Odisha takes a big leap in chip manufacturing with ground-breaking ceremony of SiCSem’s unit

When Amit Kumar spoke about his father, Kishore Kumar’s invaluable advice to him

When Amit Kumar spoke about his father, Kishore Kumar’s invaluable advice to him

India-South Africa start even stevens ahead of final, says Anjum Chopra in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup clash in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Women’s World Cup: India-South Africa start as even stevens ahead of final, says Anjum Chopra

'Grateful to him’: Residents of Chhattisgarh as PM Modi inaugurates new legislative assembly in Nava Raipur

'Grateful to him’: Residents of Chhattisgarh as PM Modi inaugurates new Assembly building in Nava Raipur

Farah Khan, Karan Johar head to Alibaug by ferry; Navya Nanda joins for “Bridgerton-style” picnic

Farah Khan, Karan Johar head to Alibaug by ferry; Navya Nanda joins for “Bridgerton-style” picnic