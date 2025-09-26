September 26, 2025 11:40 PM हिंदी

When actress Vijayalakshmi's young son floored her with his answer to her question on God!

Chennai, Sep 26 (IANS) Well known Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi, who is recuperating from a bout of flu along with her son Nilan, has now narrated how, her young son floored her with his answer to her question on what God was.

The actress, who took to her Instagram page to write about the incident, said, "Flu got us all... we quarantined ourselves. Routines paused. Homebound. With steams and soups, kashayams and comfort food, healing is in full swing. But the silver lining was introducing Nilan to some of life's beautiful movies."

The actress admitted that getting her son to sit through a slow paced Tamil film wasn't easy but she made it work.

"So, yesterday, it was 'Kannathil Muthamittal'. And today, it was 'Anbe Sivam'. You can't find a better movie partner than Nilan. He gives in to every emotion. When he knows something's about to pull him deep, that kutty puppy crawls into me, leans against my chest, wraps my arms around him, like it is the safest place in the world and then, he's ready for the rollercoaster," she said.

"When Anbe Sivam ended, he sat in silence. The whole idea was to teach him that love is God. So, I checked... 'What is God Kanna?' He kissed me on the cheek and said, 'It's you ma... You are love. Love is God. So, you are God.' That answer was out of syllabus but mommy gave full marks."

Vijayalakshmi ended the post saying, "This mommy does not believe in Grammar. She's not bothered about his A+. Not even if he grows into a wanderlust soul, or a businessman with a mansion full of lamborghinis. She only cares about the kind of human being he becomes, the happiness he carries, in every inhale and exhale. Because this specially curated conditioning for my Nila is my only true payback to the universe that has always given me everything even before I asked."

