June 13, 2026 8:16 PM हिंदी

When Abhishek Bachchan was left humbled by a family member

When Abhishek Bachchan was left humbled by a family member

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) During his appearance on "The Kapil Sharma" show, actor Abhishek Bachchan revealed the time he was left humbled by one of his family members.

Abhishek shared that following the success of "Dhoom", he was getting the feeling that he had finally arrived.

He was heard sharing the incident in his own words, "The producer of the movie, Aditya Chopra, had kept a success party. After partying all night, I was returning home in the morning."

He decided to walk the distance with the feeling, "Now I have also finally given a hit film. I have also become a star".

Abhishek revealed that the cars were finally stopping and people were recognizing him, "Oh! Abhishek Bachchan".

He added that by the time he reached home, he was convinced, "The number one superstar of India has arrived".

However, as soon as he entered the home, he saw something that left him absolutely humbled.

"It was almost 6 in the morning, and dad (Amitabh Bachchan) opened the door. He was wearing his night gown, wearing specs, with a newspaper in his hand."

Abhishek shared that as soon as he saw his father, a realization suddenly sank in "Oh, he is the Amitabh Bachchan," changing his perspective completely.

On the professional front, Abhishek will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the eagerly-awaited drama "King", helmed by Siddharth Anand.

In January this year, the makers revealed that "King" will “roar” in the cinema halls on December 24, 2026.

Backed by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji as the core cast.

The project marks the first time SRK will be sharing screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

--IANS

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