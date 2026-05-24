When Abhishek Bachchan left Oprah Winfrey humbled with his befitting reply on staying with parents

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Back in 2009, Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show", and during their appearance, they discussed a series of topics, including Indian culture.

Oprah expressed her surprise at Indian youngsters living with their parents after marriage instead of starting a life of their own, something common in the West.

However, Abhishek left the media mogul humbled with his befitting reply.

As part of the conversation, Oprah asked Abhishek how the entire ‘living with parents’ scenario worked out for him and Aishwarya.

To this, the 'Dhoom' actor responded with another question.

Abhishek asked the host, “Do you live with your family?”, and when Oprah responded negatively, he continued, “How does that work?”.

The 'Guru' actor received a huge round of applause from the audience for his savage reply.

Aishwarya also added, “It’s normal, it’s natural to us. It’s absolutely natural to us.”

Talking about Aishwarya and Abhishek's love story, over the years they have shared screen in several films such as "Kuch Naa Kaho", "Dhoom 2", "Sarkar Raj", "Umrao Jaan", "Guru", and "Raavan".

These two reportedly first met back in 1999 for the photo shoot of their first project together, "Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke".

After dating for some time, Aishwarya and Abhishek finally tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a lavish traditional ceremony.

On 16 November 2011, the couple entered a new chapter of their lives as they welcomed their first child, their daughter Aaradhya.

The lovebirds completed 19 years of marital bliss in April this year, and marking the milestone moment, Aishwarya dropped a few perfect family pics on her social media handle.

Her post included some happy family pictures with Abhishek and Aaradhya.

Work-wise, Abhishek has been roped in to play a crucial role alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's "King".

--IANS

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