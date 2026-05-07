May 07, 2026 2:24 PM हिंदी

What the world wants to execute is already happening in India: Qualcomm COO on AI-led digital transformation

What the world wants to execute is already happening in India: Qualcomm COO on AI-led digital transformation

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) India is no longer just a large consumer market for technology companies but has emerged as a global blueprint for AI-driven digital transformation, Qualcomm Chief Operating Officer (COO) Akash Palkhiwala said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event here, Palkhiwala noted that many of the innovations the world is trying to implement are already taking shape in India.

"What the world wants to execute is already happening in India," he said, pointing to the country's large-scale digitisation push and growing adoption of AI-powered technologies across sectors.

He described AI as the next major shift in human-device interaction, where users will no longer depend on fixed applications but instead communicate with intelligent AI agents capable of performing tasks autonomously.

"Future devices will be able to understand context, observe surroundings, hear conversations, and respond in a highly personalised manner," he said.

"Go and book a plane ticket for us, a hotel room for us -- that's the kind of interaction users will increasingly have with AI," he noted.

The transformation will extend beyond smartphones to vehicles, wearable devices and connected machines, he said.

Palkhiwala added that Qualcomm sees itself as a leader in connected computing, focusing on connectivity, high-performance low-power computing and edge AI.

While the company built its leadership through smartphones, he stressed that Qualcomm today has expanded far beyond the mobile segment.

Discussing the future of robotics, Palkhiwala said Qualcomm plans to leverage its automotive technologies to power next-generation robots.

"When this vision plays out where each one of us will have a robot standing next to us doing things for us, Snapdragon silicon will be in it," he added.

Praising India's technology landscape, he said the company now develops products with India in mind and increasingly designs products in India for global markets.

"Ten or fifteen years ago, we looked at India as a market where we could sell devices. But the transformation and digitisation of India has completely changed how we think about the Indian market," Palkhiwala added.

--IANS

pk/khz

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