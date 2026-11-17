Manila, Nov 17 (IANS) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday underlined the collective strength of Quad, saying that "what these four countries represent is greater than the sum of the individual parts."

In his address at the Quad Leaders' Summit in Philippines' Manila on Tuesday, Albanese recalled how he attended the first Quad meeting just a day after he was sworn-in as Australia's Prime Minister in May 2022. He stated that world will be a safer and more secure place if India, Japan, Australia and the US work together for the Indo-Pacific of peace, security, stability and prosperity.

"It is wonderful to be at a Quad meeting in person. I attended my first quad meeting literally the day after I was sworn in as Prime Minister. So it has a particular affection for me but it's important for the world because what these four countries represent is greater than the sum of just the individual parts. When we work together for our common view in the Indo-Pacific of peace, security, stability and prosperity, then the world will be a safer and more secure place and the Quad has a critical role in achieving that."

Albanese said that he and leaders of India, Japan and the US will discuss economic future of the Quad, which includes the development of critical minerals and rare earths, the AI revolution and the potential for growth and productivity.

"A major part of that is the discussions that we will have today also on our economic futures which includes the development of critical minerals and rare earths, the AI revolution and the potential for growth and productivity that it represents as well and how we can shape that rolling out. Our maritime security in this region is particularly important as well. We're all partners of ASEAN and therefore it is appropriate that we meet on the sidelines here at Manila," he said.

The Australian PM said that he looked forward to seeing the tremendous work done by Foreign Ministers of Quad nations and announced that Quad Business Leaders meeting will be held in 2027.

"I look forward to building on the work that our ministers have done, particularly the foreign ministers have done tremendous work in the meetings as Prime Minister Modi has said, five meetings leading up to this to get really practical outcomes, and I think emerging out of this as well, the Quad Business Leaders meeting that will be held in 2027 is a practical initiative to ensure that the private sector can drive the growth and the determination from decisions that we make as government leaders as market-based economies. We want that to occur, and I think that is a very positive initiative and just one of the positive announcements that will come out of today's meeting."

PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi attended the Quad Leaders Summit along with Albanese in Manila.

Quad brings together four countries - India, Australia, Japan, and the United States - with a commitment to work as a force for global good and to support an open, free, and inclusive Indo-Pacific that is prosperous and resilient.

--IANS

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