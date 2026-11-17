Manila, Nov 17 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday highlighted the growing cooperation among the Quad nations, describing them as key partners in ensuring a free, open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Addressing the Quad Leaders' Summit in Manila, Trump termed the grouping as one of the world's most important partnerships, saying its members were among the most successful and powerful nations and coordinated closely on regional security and economic diplomacy.

"It was quite a year we had. The Quad's revival and our cooperation have only grown, and our friendship has grown much deeper. We are all friends. It's a lot easier that way. These nations represent some of the most important partnerships in the entire world. We are among the most successful nations in the world and, in certain ways, among the most successful nations in the world and in certain ways among the most powerful nations in the world. Our countries are the four corners of a free, open, stable and most prosperous Indo-Pacific. We have outstanding relationships and coordinate closely on matters of regional security and economic diplomacy..." the US President said.

Highlighting the Quad's maritime cooperation, Trump referred to the 30th edition of the Malabar joint naval exercise, conducted by the navies of the four countries near Japan. He said that the participating sailors had carried out anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare drills, underlining the growing importance of anti-submarine capabilities.

“As part of our cooperation, the navies of the Quad nations recently conducted the 30th annual Malabar joint naval exercises near Japan, where our sailors completed anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare drills. Today, anti-submarine is very important, and we've been doing anti-surface warfare for a long time, but anti-submarine warfare has become more and more important. And I have to say our submarines are beyond reproach. We make the greatest submarines anywhere in the world. Now we're working with Australia and others on that. But our submarines are very advanced,” the US President stated.

He also announced a Quad exercise featuring maritime patrol aircraft and said the four countries were working together to advance superintelligence.

“Today, we're also announcing that the Quad will conduct an exercise featuring our maritime patrol aircraft as we continue to protect peace through strength. We're also working together to advance superintelligence (SI). SI, the greatest opportunity for economic growth since the Industrial Revolution, and we want to be careful with it. But it's amazing, the things that have come out in terms of science and in terms of medical breakthroughs. Nobody can believe what we're finding, and we're finding it fast. Things that we worked on for 40 years, we're finding in five minutes. And we want to be very careful, but we want to cherish it,” Trump stated.

Concluding his remarks, Trump invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak and praised him as a "friend" and a "great leader" who commands respect worldwide

“I want to just hand it over to Prime Minister Modi, and I have to tell you, he's a friend of mine. He's a great leader, highly respected by everybody all over the world.... So, Prime Minister, please,” Trump stated ahead of PM Modi's opening remarks at the meeting.

--IANS

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