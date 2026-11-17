New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The government should focus on advanced manufacturing, MSME competitiveness and energy security along with a dedicated production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for robotics and the restoration of enhanced tax incentives for research and development, an industry body proposed on Tuesday in recommendations for Union Budget 2027-28.

ASSOCHAM in a statement said India should strengthen existing PLI schemes to help raise manufacturing's share of GDP to 25 per cent.

It recommended "a dedicated PLI scheme for robotics, automation equipment, sensors, precision components and related technologies, encouraging domestic production, research and development, investment, technological self-reliance and India's emergence as a globally competitive advanced manufacturing hub".

Sectors such as specialty steel, textiles, white goods, ACC batteries and solar PV Modules also need greater policy support through simplified compliance, timely incentive disbursals and improved implementation to accelerate investment, enhance domestic value addition and strengthen manufacturing competitiveness.

The industry body proposed reinstatement of enhanced incentives related to R&D in the Act as it could boost innovation, private investment, indigenous technology and global competitiveness.

India historically promoted R&D through 200 per cent weighted tax deductions, 100 per cent deductions on eligible capital expenditure, tax benefits for industry-academia collaboration, customs duty exemptions on scientific equipment, accelerated depreciation and tax holidays for eligible R&D companies.

It proposed allowing electric vehicles to be registered and financed without batteries, providing a 3 per cent interest subvention for MSME fleet owners and extending loan tenures to seven or eight years matching the battery warranties.

Regarding the Ayurveda and AYUSH sector, ASSOCHAM called for dedicated government-industry clinical research programmes, grants and funding support to scientifically validate traditional formulations and enable greater international acceptance.

—IANS

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