WFI official counters Vinesh Phogat: ‘Nirmala Boora was not eligible’

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has rejected Vinesh Phogat’s allegation of unfair treatment toward wrestler Nirmala Boora during the recent national trials, clarifying that Boora wished to compete under the Haryana Police banner, which is not affiliated with the federation, so how could she be permitted to participate in a state championship under such circumstances.

Vinesh, who represents Julana constituency in the Haryana Assembly, took to social media on Saturday to put out a statement in support of Nirmala, saying denying Nirmala a chance to participate in the national trials was unfair.

"Nirmala Boora is a highly respected and accomplished athlete from Haryana... she was treated extremely unfairly during the National trials held in Haryana… Nirmala Boora was not allowed to participate in the trials; no reason was given, and no official information was provided," Vinesh had said.

Responding to the criticism, a WFI official told IANS, "My question regarding Nirmala Boora is this: Did she participate at the district level? If not, how can we overlook the kids who did compete there and progressed to this stage after winning? But let’s set that aside for a moment. Nirmala now wants to represent Haryana Police, an organisation that is not even affiliated with the WFI. So how can she be allowed to compete in a state championship?"

The official added that Vinesh is “unnecessarily” dragging the federation into the issue, noting that it is for the state body to resolve, and that the national federation has asked the state body to review the matter and submit a report.

"Vinesh Phogat is dragging the WFI into this unnecessarily. This is a Haryana state issue, not a WFI matter. Even so, we have asked the state body to examine the matter and submit a report,” the official added.

--IANS

