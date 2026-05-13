WFI announces women's final standings as Sr. Open Ranking Tournament ends

Gonda, May 13 (IANS) The Wrestling Federation of India brought the curtains down on the women’s wrestling competitions at the Senior Open Ranking Tournament 2026, with wrestlers across 10 weight categories finalising their domestic standings in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.

Hosted at Nandininagar Mahavidyalaya, the tournament served as an important competitive platform for athletes aiming to strengthen their position in the national circuit, particularly those who had missed out on opportunities at the Senior National Championships earlier in the season.

Several emerging wrestlers made strong impressions across the divisions, with Ankush (50kg), Nishu (53kg), Nisha (55kg), Reena (57kg), Sito (59kg), Vaishnavi Dilip Patil (62kg), Anjali (65kg), Anshu Rajkumar (68kg), Bipasha (72kg) and Itisha Choudhary (76kg) clinching gold medals in their respective categories.

Speaking after the successful completion of the women’s events on Tuesday, WFI president Sanjay Singh praised the standard of competition and highlighted the importance of the tournament in broadening the talent pool within Indian wrestling.

“I extend my congratulations to all the medalists and participants in the Women's Wrestling category. This tournament served as a vital platform for wrestlers who could not make it to the Senior Nationals, allowing them to step up and do their absolute best,” Singh said.

“For those who were previously left out, this event provided a great opportunity to showcase their talent and secure future opportunities within our national framework. I am confident that the champions crowned here will go on to represent Indian wrestling strongly on the international stage,” he added.

Among the standout performances, Vaishnavi Dilip Patil emerged victorious in the 62kg category ahead of Anjali, while Anshu Rajkumar secured the top podium spot in the 68kg division. In the heavier categories, Bipasha claimed gold in 72kg, and Itisha Choudhary topped the 76kg field.

The silver medals were won by Rachana (50kg), Himanshi (53kg), Naina (55kg), Kajal Choudhary (57kg), Simran (59kg), Anjali (62kg), Dishun (65kg), Bhateri (68kg), Riya Kaushik (72kg), and Pooja (76kg).

Bronze medals were shared in each category, with Parveen and Ishika finishing third in 50kg, while Tannu and Taniya claimed bronze in 53kg. Other podium finishers included Tanishka, Khushi, Shivani, Hansika Lamba, Khushi Choudhary, Pooja Gahlot, Sarika Malik, Pragti Vinod Gaikwad, Janvi, Kalpana, Komal, Khushi, Tanu Sharma, Kiran Hooda, Meghna, and Shiksha.

The completion of the women’s events marks another significant step in WFI’s domestic calendar as the federation continues to identify and develop talent for future international competitions.

--IANS

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