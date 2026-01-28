West Ham United sign Fulham's Winger Adama Traore

London, Jan 28 (IANS) West Ham United have completed the signing of winger Adama Traore from Fulham as the club continues to strengthen its squad during the January transfer window in a bid to move away from the Premier League 2026 relegation zone.

The 30-year-old Spain international has signed a deal until the end of the season, with West Ham holding the option to extend the contract for another year.

Traore found very limited opportunities at Fulham this season, starting only two Premier League matches. He was left out of the squad for Fulham’s recent league win over Brighton and last featured in the FA Cup victory against Middlesbrough earlier this month.

Speaking after completing the move, Traore said he was excited by the challenge ahead and eager to contribute. He added that his focus is on improving every day and helping the team in any way possible.

"I've been seeing West Ham for a long time. It's a massive club, a massive fanbase. I've been watching since I was young, when I watched a film about West Ham. I know about the fans and how much passion they have, " Traore said in a statement released by the club.

"My mentality is always to do better. It's always to improve as a player, to help the team as much as I can, and I always say, if I'm the same person as yesterday, it's one day lost."

"I love the challenges. I think, of course, we have to go game by game. And this is what we're going to do, trying to do our best. I think everything comes from belief. And I believe we're going to achieve what we're looking for." he added.

Traore began his professional career at Barcelona before moving to England, where he played for Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Wolves. He joined Fulham on a free transfer in 2023 and has earned eight caps for Spain during his career.

Despite winning their last two league matches, West Ham remain 18th in the Premier League, sitting on 20 points, five points below safety from relegation to the lower league, with 15 matches still to play.

