May 30, 2025 10:21 PM हिंदी

West Bengal: West Midnapore residents get medicines at 90 pc discount through Jan Aushadhi Kendras

West Bengal: West Midnapore residents get medicines at 90 pc discount through Jan Aushadhi Kendras

West Midnapore, May 30 (IANS) Residents of West Bengal’s West Midnapore district are increasingly benefiting from the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), a flagship initiative of the Central government aimed at making quality medicines affordable and accessible for all.

Under the scheme, Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been established in various parts of the district, offering essential medicines at discounts ranging from 50 per cent to 90 per cent. These outlets are proving to be a lifeline for many, especially those from economically weaker sections.

The response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive. Locals said that the medicines available at the Kendras are not only affordable but also effective and reliable. Several such Kendras are already operational in West Midnapore, and there is growing demand for more to be opened in remote areas.

Santu Ghosh, an operator of one of the Kendras, shared his experience with IANS.

“I’ve been running this shop for a year now. Initially, people were hesitant as they were unfamiliar with generic medicines. But after advertisements, the response has been very good. For instance, paracetamol costs just Rs 15 for 15 tablets here. Outside, it’s much costlier. The scheme offers medicines at a 50 per cent to 90 per cent discount. I thank the Prime Minister for this initiative, which helps common people access quality medicines at such low prices.”

Harvinder Singh, a regular customer, said: "I’ve been getting my medicines from here for some time now. It’s really good. The quality is excellent,t and it's saving us a lot of money"

Launched in November 2008 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the PMBJP aims to provide quality generic medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras across India. The scheme has gained momentum under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with thousands of such Kendras now operating nationwide.

To promote the use of generic medicines, March 7 is observed annually as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas.' This year, a week-long campaign from March 1 to 7 featured events and awareness drives across the country, further encouraging people to make use of the Kendras.

--IANS

jk/vd

LATEST NEWS

Liverpool sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. Photo credit: Liverpool FC

Liverpool sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen

New 'forms of dominations' interfering in the Global South: EAM Jaishankar

New 'forms of dominations' interfering in the Global South: EAM Jaishankar

Iga Swiatek survives second set scare to extend reign to 24 wins at the French Open in Paris on Friday. Photo credit: Roland-Garros/X

French Open: Swiatek survives second-set scare to extend reign to 24 wins

India’s partnership footprint is large and growing: EAM Jaishankar

India’s partnership footprint is large and growing: EAM Jaishankar

Gujarat Titans left to rue missed chances as Rohit’s 81 propels Mumbai Indians to 228/5 in Eliminator clash in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in New Chandigarh on Friday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: GT left to rue missed chances as Rohit’s 81 propels MI to 228/5

India has undertaken over 600 development projects in 78 nations: EAM Jaishankar

India has undertaken over 600 development projects in 78 nations: EAM Jaishankar

New Zealand Deputy PM wraps up India visit, expresses full solidarity over Pahalgam

New Zealand Deputy PM wraps up India visit, expresses full solidarity over Pahalgam

'Death squads' backed by Pak Army on a killing spree in Balochistan (File image)

'Death squads' backed by Pak Army on a killing spree in Balochistan

India will never give in to nuclear blackmail: EAM Jaishankar

India will never give in to nuclear blackmail: EAM Jaishankar

Weather conditions play spoilsport on inaugural day of Indian Open of Surfing at Tannirbhavi Eco Beach in Mangaluru on Friday. Photo credit: SFI

Indian Open of Surfing: Weather conditions play spoilsport on inaugural day