'We’ll look at conditions and decide': Southee on Pathirana’s playing XI chances

Hyderabad, May 2 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowling coach Tim Southee said the team will take a call on Matheesha Pathirana’s inclusion in the playing XI after assessing conditions ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Pathirana, who recently joined the squad after getting the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Sri Lankan board, has impressed in training, giving the team management a strong option to consider.

“Yes, he's arrived. He's been around the group for a little bit now. We'll look at conditions and make a decision on the side that we think is best for tomorrow's game. He's been bowling well at training, and it's great to have him a part of the side,” Southee said in the pre-match press conference.

The Sri Lankan pacer’s strong head-to-head record against Heinrich Klaasen could also come into consideration, though Southee stressed that team balance remains the primary factor.

“Yes, you consider a number of things for selection. Obviously, the balance of a side, the makeup of your team. In the IPL, your makeup with the overseas has to change when you make those changes. So, those decisions will be taken into account along with the conditions that we're looking to be faced with tomorrow,” he added.

Southee also welcomed the mid-tournament break, saying it helped the side regroup while maintaining momentum from recent wins.

“A little bit of time off in the middle of the tournament has been great. It's nice to have a bit of a break, refresh, and go again. We had a little bit of momentum built before that break with back-to-back wins. So, hopefully we can carry on that form that we had in the games in the lead-up to the little break,” he said.

Looking ahead to the afternoon clash, Southee acknowledged the challenge posed by a strong Sunrisers Hyderabad batting unit but expressed confidence in his bowlers.

“I think an afternoon game is slightly different. Obviously, there's no dew. It's an exciting challenge for our bowlers to come up against a side that's in form. We know how dangerous this side has been, particularly their top three and then the likes of Klaasen and the rest through the middle,” he noted.

“I just see the game as a great opportunity for our bowlers. I think we bowled reasonably well to them in the first fixture. Anytime you come up against dangerous batters, it's always a great challenge for bowlers. I'm sure here we know it's a pretty good wicket. As a bowling group, they're excited for a big opportunity tomorrow,” Southee added.

Meanwhile, KKR are currently placed at eighth position in the points table with just two wins in eight matches. They are coming to the contest after registering a super over victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

--IANS

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