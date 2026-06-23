Wedding dreams turn to ashes as Lucknow fire claims lives of engaged couple

Lucknow, June 23 (IANS) Their families were preparing for their upcoming wedding when tragedy struck, claiming the lives of 29-year-old 3D designer Nilesh Kumar and his fiancée Anamika Samant in the devastating fire that engulfed a commercial building in Lucknow on Monday.

The blaze, which claimed 15 lives, left behind not only a trail of destruction but also shattered dreams, grieving families, and unanswered questions about safety lapses and emergency response. For many families, the tragedy has become a painful reminder of how ordinary moments can suddenly give way to irreversible loss.

Among the victims were Nilesh and Anamika, whose wedding preparations had already begun and whose families were looking forward to a new chapter in their lives. Instead, the couple became among those who lost their lives in one of the city's deadliest recent fire incidents.

Adding to the family's grief, Anamika's cousin, Somilya, who was employed at the coaching centre operating within the building, also perished in the fire.

As relatives gathered to mourn, emotions ranged from sorrow to anger, with family members questioning whether accountability would ever be fixed and whether any action could compensate for the loss they had suffered.

According to the family, delays in the emergency response worsened the situation and may have cost several lives. They alleged that a faster response from authorities could have prevented the scale of the tragedy.

Speaking about the incident to IANS, Nilesh's brother, Abhishek Kumar, recounted the sequence of events that unfolded after the family was informed about the fire.

"We got a call from the KGMU about the incident... After a short while, they called me to identify the body. His fiancée was also killed in the fire. They were both working as 3D designers at the building," he said.

Questioning the role of the authorities, Abhishek alleged that concerns regarding the building had remained unaddressed for years.

"I think that the administration is responsible for this. If the building was declared illegal 10 years ago, then why was no action taken against it? Who will take the action? The administration should answer. I don't think that there will be any action against anyone, just like it wasn't done in the last 10 years," he added.

Nilesh's mother remained inconsolable as she mourned the loss of her son. Struggling to come to terms with the tragedy, she questioned the preparedness of emergency services and expressed anguish over the delay in rescue efforts.

"There were no proper facilities.... Even 10-15 minutes are enough in such a situation because the fire spreads very quickly. But we came to know that no one had reached there for nearly an hour. By then, everything had happened, and my child lost his life," she said emotionally.

Nilesh's younger sister alleged that the delay in the arrival of firefighting personnel contributed significantly to the loss of lives.

"The fire department is responsible because if water had arrived on time, many children could have been saved, including my brother. The fire brigade arrived very late, after around 40 minutes to one hour. This delay caused the loss of many lives," she said.

According to relatives, Nilesh and Anamika first met while working at the animation centre housed in the building. What began as a professional association gradually developed into a close friendship and eventually blossomed into a relationship.

Over time, the couple received the support and approval of both families, who had begun making plans for their marriage and future together.

Family members said the wedding preparations had slowly started gaining momentum, with both households looking forward to the celebrations in the coming months.

In a heartbreaking coincidence, Anamika's parents had travelled from West Bengal to Lucknow just a few days before the incident to meet Nilesh and his family and discuss wedding arrangements. What was meant to be a joyful family gathering instead turned into an unimaginable tragedy.

Investigations into the fire are underway.

--IANS

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