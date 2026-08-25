‘Wearing India jersey is an emotion that cannot be expressed in words,’ says Ashu Malik ahead of Asiad

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Ace kabaddi player Ashu Malik expressed pride at being named in India’s squad as the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) celebrated a major milestone, with nine of the 12 players selected for India’s squad for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan having emerged from its ecosystem, while Dronacharya Awardee Balwan Singh will take charge of the national team as head coach.

Malik, who represents Hisar Heroes in the KCL, said he was grateful for the opportunities that had shaped his career as he prepares to take the international stage.

“Wearing the India jersey is an emotion that cannot be expressed in words. I am thankful for the opportunities that have shaped my journey and will give my 100 per cent for India,” he said.

The strong KCL representation underlines the league’s growing role in providing a competitive pathway for Indian kabaddi players, with Sunil Malik of Karnal Kings, Ayan Lauchab of Sonipat Stars, Devank Dalal of Bhiwani Bulls, Rahul Setpal of Gurugram Gurus, Jaideep Dahiya of Faridabad Fighters and Ankit Jaglan of Panipat Panthers among the players representing the league in the national squad.

For the players, the selection marks the culmination of journeys that began in the domestic franchise-based competition and extended into the international arena.

Sunil Malik described the opportunity as the biggest honour of his life, saying his KCL experience had provided him with valuable exposure and confidence. “Representing India is the biggest honour of my life. My journey through KCL has given me valuable experience and confidence. I am extremely proud to carry the KCL legacy onto the international stage and will give my best for the Tricolour.”

Ayan Lauchab, meanwhile, called his selection a dream come true and acknowledged the role KCL had played in his development. “It is a dream come true to represent India at the Asian Games. KCL has provided me with an important platform to develop as a player. I am grateful for the support and determined to make my country and KCL proud.”

Devank Dalal also highlighted the significance of the moment for his family while vowing to give his all on the mat. “This is a very special moment for me and my family. The opportunity to represent India at the Asian Games is something every athlete dreams of. I will give everything on the mat and try to bring glory to the nation.”

Rahul Setpal described the Asian Games as a huge platform and credited his KCL experience for helping him develop as a player. “The Asian Games is a massive platform and I am honoured to be part of Team India. My KCL experience has helped me grow, and I am looking forward to giving my best for the country.”

Jaideep Dahiya reflected on the journey from the league to the national team, while Ankit Jaglan said representing India was a source of immense pride. “The journey from KCL to representing India has been extremely special. I am proud of where this journey has taken me and will work hard to make the entire KCL family and India proud,” said Dahiya.

Jaglan added, “Representing India is a proud moment for every athlete. I am excited about the challenge ahead and will give my best every time I step onto the mat.”

The presence of nine KCL players in a 12-member India squad is being viewed as a significant achievement for the league and its franchise partners, whose platform has brought together emerging and established kabaddi talent. Adding further weight to KCL's representation, Balwan Singh, chairman of the Kabaddi Champions League and a Dronacharya Award recipient, will lead India as head coach at the continental showpiece.

--IANS

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