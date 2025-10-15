October 15, 2025 5:39 PM हिंदी

Will win both seats in Lakhisarai: Giriraj Singh rallies behind Dy CM Vijay Sinha's candidature

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) With momentum building for Bihar Assembly elections and alliances upping the ante, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday expressed confidence in NDA's performance across the state, particularly in Lakhisarai district.

Speaking to newsmen, he backed Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Sinha's candidature from the constituency and said that the BJP will sweep both seats in the district.

Singh further told IANS, "The BJP candidate is the Deputy CM, Vijay Sinha, under whose leadership development is taking place in Lakhisarai and Bihar. There are two seats in the district, we will win both."

BJP’s Bihar State President Dilip Kumar Jaiswal also commented on the NDA alliance's coordination in the distribution of tickets.

“The seat allocation and constituency-wise decisions have been discussed among all parties. After discussions, each party is announcing its candidates. As Dharmendra Pradhan mentioned, in cases requiring mutual agreement for one or two seats, decisions were finalised overnight. Out of 242 seats, mutual consensus has been reached wherever needed.”

On behalf of the LJP (Ram Vilas), MP Rajesh Verma assured that all is well within the alliance.

“Everything is very positive and constructive, and very soon you will also see the results of everything. From tomorrow, the symbols for the candidates will also be distributed,” he said.

Earlier in the day, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha said: “I am going to Delhi to discuss the remaining issues related to whatever the NDA has decided.”

His remarks prompted questions about internal discord, but Union MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai downplayed any tension, stating: “Upendra Kushwaha said that everything is fine and everything will be alright.”

Despite minor hiccups, the NDA is attempting to present a united front as Bihar prepares for polls.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, 2025, with results to be declared on November 14, 2025. The BJP and JD(U) are contesting on 101 seats each, while Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will fight on 29 seats, and the smaller allies, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on 6 seats each.--IANS

rs/mr

