Randeep Hooda remembers Veer Savarkar, says ‘few know he fasted till his last breath’

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) On Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s 60th death anniversary, actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda remembered the freedom fighter and shared that he observed an indefinite fast until his death, which he described as a form of ‘samadhi’.

Randeep took to Instagram, where he shared a few glimpses of Savarkar and his own picture from the film he made on the freedom fighter. To pay a tribute to Veer Savarkar, he reflected on the lesser-known aspects of his final days.

He wrote in the caption section: “Aamaran anshan bahuton ne kiye, mare sirf Savarkar. Very few know that Savarkar ji fasted till his death or in other words took samadhi, finally leaving this world on ‘date’. Remembering him today. Naman.”

Randeep portrayed Savarkar in the biographical drama film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which was released in 2024. The film presents a detailed biographical sketch of Savarkar from his childhood, including the key events from his life, often in a near-worshipful tone towards its central character. It received praise for its actors' performances.

It followed the story from his years as a student in England to his return to India and his involvement in the Indian independence struggle.

Randeep is currently busy shooting for “Eetha” with Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is based on the life of one of India’s earliest Tamasha/Lavni dancers, bringing to the fore a powerful, culturally rooted story.

In other news, Randeep and his wife Lin Laishram are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy. They announced on Instagram on November 29.

In a joint post, they wrote: "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way (Tiger Face, red heart and infinity emojis)."

Randeep and Lin first met at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley. Eventually, having fallen for one another, the lovebirds started living together during the lockdown. They made their relationship Instagram official back in 2022. The couple finally tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur.

Randeep will also be seen in the epic war drama “Operation Khukri.” He has secured the official movie rights to “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia, and Damini Punia.

